Giants' -9 passing yards was the lowest total in the NFL this century

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor went 4-for-7 for 8 yards passing and lost 7 yards on sacks Sunday against the Jets. After Taylor left the game with an injury, backup Tommy DeVito went 2-for-7 for -1 passing, and lost 9 yards on sacks.

Add that up, and the Giants netted -9 yards passing in the game. That's the worst total in any NFL game this century.

The last time an NFL team had that low a total in passing yardage, it was the 2000 Browns, who also had -9 yards in a 48-0 loss to the Jaguars. The last time a team had a lower total, it was the 1998 Chargers, who totaled -19 yards when rookie quarterback Ryan Leaf went 1-for-15 passing for 4 yards, and lost 23 yards on sacks, in a 23-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Amazingly, the Giants nearly won Sunday's game even with negative passing yardage, as the game went into overtime. Even more amazingly, the Giants ran nothing but pass plays after receiving the overtime kickoff. That didn't work, and after the Giants punted, the Jets moved into range for the game-winning field goal, ending perhaps the ugliest game of this NFL season.