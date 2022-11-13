Giants out to 7-0 lead over Texans

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Giants are back from their bye week and they look like there’s no rust to knock off after their break.

After forcing a quick three-and-out to open the game, the Giants drove 68 yards in 10 plays for the first points of the game. Daniel Jones hit tight end Lawrence Cager for a nine-yard score and the Giants are up 7-0 with just over seven minutes off the clock in New Jersey.

It’s Cager’s first catch as a Giant and his first NFL touchdown catch.

Jones was 4-of-4 for 62 yards on the drive, including a 36-yard throw to Darius Slayton that helped set up the score.

Giants out to 7-0 lead over Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories