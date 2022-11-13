The Giants are back from their bye week and they look like there’s no rust to knock off after their break.

After forcing a quick three-and-out to open the game, the Giants drove 68 yards in 10 plays for the first points of the game. Daniel Jones hit tight end Lawrence Cager for a nine-yard score and the Giants are up 7-0 with just over seven minutes off the clock in New Jersey.

It’s Cager’s first catch as a Giant and his first NFL touchdown catch.

Jones was 4-of-4 for 62 yards on the drive, including a 36-yard throw to Darius Slayton that helped set up the score.

Giants out to 7-0 lead over Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk