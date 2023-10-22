Advertisement

Giants up 7-0 after first home TD of season

The Giants ended several droughts in the first half of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor hit tight end Darren Waller for a 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Giants up 7-0 at MetLife Stadium. It's the first home touchdown of the season for the Giants, who were outscored and 64-3 in their two home losses.

It's also their first offensive touchdown since Week Three, their first offensive touchdown in the first half of a game this season, and Waller's first touchdown since joining the Giants in an offseason trade.

The Giants had another chance to score points, but Graham Gano missed a field goal. Even with that lost opportunity, it's been one of the better offensive days of the year for the Giants.