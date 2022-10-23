Giants up 7-0 after early Daniel Jones TD pass

The Giants are 5-1, but they were underdogs according to oddsmakers for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

They did not look like underdogs on their first drive of the game. The Giants cruised downfield in less than five minutes and got on the board when Daniel Jones hit wide receiver Darius Slayton for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The extra point staked the Giants to a 7-0 lead.

Jones was busy on the drive. He was 6-of-7 for 65 yards overall and he also had a 14-yard run for a first down.

Saquon Barkley caught one of Jones’ passes for nine yards, but he only ran once on the opening possession. It was a four-yard loss, but that’s just about the only thing to go wrong for the Giants so far.

