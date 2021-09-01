Giants’ 6 most surprising cuts

The New York Giants trimmed their roster from 80 men to 53 men on Tuesday in accordance with the NFL’s deadline.

It’s always a tough day across the league, but that’s the nature of business at the NFL level. Still, it’s somber and not something coaches or players enjoy.

The day also comes with more than a handful of surprises. So let’s take a look at six from East Rutherford.

Jonotthan Harrison

The Giants are exceptionally thin along their offensive line, particularly on the inside. With such a desperate need for bodies, it was surprising to see Jonotthan Harrison sent packing. Harrison was one of the most consistent offensive linemen throughout the preseason and warranted consideration for regular-season playing time. Instead, he's back on the free agent market.

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Anyone who followed the Giants closely this summer aren't necessarily surprised by the release of Ifeadi Odenigbo. He had fallen way down the depth chart and simply didn't appear to be a fit. Still, those on the outside will see the move and raise an eyebrow. Odenigbo is a skilled veteran and the Giants paid a decent price to get him. The release of Odenigbo will cost the Giants $1 million in dead cap but clear $1.5 million in cap space.

Casey Kreiter

Following the release of Casey Kreiter, the Giants are now without a long-snapper. That's certainly surprising. The Giants do plan to re-sign Kreiter on Wednesday following some additional transactions, but in the mean time, he's free to sign with anyone he likes. And yes, it is possible that someone comes swooping in with a significant offer. Kreiter will likely remain true to the Giants, but they put themselves at risk with this move.

David Sills

David Sills was among the Giants' hardest workers this offseason and throughout the summer. He really shined during the preseason and proved to be a consistent presence for the team. Ultimately, it came down to a numbers game and Sills' lack of impact on special teams is likely what did him in. Could Sills return to the practice squad? We shall see.

Jackson Barton

Another interior offensive line with some upside, there appeared to be a place for Jackson Barton on the 53-man roster. The Giants disagreed. After a strong summer, it's entirely possible Barton is signed to the practice squad or finds his way back to the active roster following additional transactions.

Corey Clement

When the Giants signed running back Corey Clement, it was expected he'd take on the RB3 role behind Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker. Instead, he was out-played by rookie running back Gary Brightwell and it ultimately cost him his job. As a vested veteran, Clement is not subjected to waivers and is free to sign with another team.

