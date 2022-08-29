Giants 53-man roster projection: Tough calls ahead
Training camps have come and gone (basically), the preseason has come and gone and now the final cutdown day looms.
For the New York Giants, there are several very difficult decisions that must be made. Injury issues will certainly factor into some of those decisions, as will salary cap constrains and player age.
With all of that in mind, here is the final 53-man roster projection courtesy of Giants Wire.
Quarterback (3)
Elsa/Getty Images
Daniel Jones
Tyrod Taylor
Davis Webb
Given the injury history of Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor (and Taylor’s current injury), it makes sense that the Giants keep three quarterbacks. Davis Webb also out-performed the other two this preseason, so there’s that.
Running back (3)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Saquon Barkley
Matt Breida
Antonio Williams
This was a tough call because Jashaun Corbin really made a strong and respectable push. Gary Brightwell is also a young player who excels on special teams, but there are only so many spots available.
Wide receiver (7)
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
Kenny Golladay
Sterling Shepard
Kadarius Toney
Wan’Dale Robinson
Darius Slayton
David Sills
Alex Bachman
Another tough decision here but one made easier due to injuries. Richie James Jr., despite his return ability, is the odd man out. It could go the other way with him getting the nod over Bachman, but Jones’ chemistry with Bachman shouldn’t be ignored.
Tight end (3)
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Daniel Bellinger
Tanner Hudson
Chris Myarick
The Giants really need help at the tight end position.
Offensive line (9)
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Andrew Thomas
Shane Lemieux
Jon Feliciano
Mark Glowinski
Evan Neal
Joshua Ezeudu
Jamil Douglas
Devery Hamilton
Ben Bredeson
Lemieux will almost certainly head to injured reserve once the team can make that move.
Defensive line (5)
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Leonard Williams
Dexter Lawrence
Justin Ellis
D.J. Davidson
Ryder Anderson
Williams and Lawrence are locks. After those two, this is very much up in the air but we believe the Giants like Ellis’ experience while the talented youth of Davidson and Anderson quenches that thirst.
Edge/Linebacker (10)
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Azeez Ojulari
Quincy Roche
Elerson Smith
Blake Martinez
Jihad Ward
Tae Crowder
Cam Brown
Micah McFadden
Oshane Ximines
Carter Coughlin is a tough cut here. So is Tomon Fox, who will likely (and deservedly) end up on the practice squad.
Cornerback (6)
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Adoree’ Jackson
Aaron Robinson
Darnay Holmes
Cor’Dale Flott
Rodarius Williams
Darren Evans
Williams will likely head to IR and Evans is no sure thing to stick around after waiver claims are made. Chances are, this unit sees an influx of fresh faces following the initial 53-man roster being released.
Safety (4)
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Xavier McKinney
Julian Love
Dane Belton
Trenton Thompson
The Giants appear committed to youth at the safety position. We originally had Andrew Adams here but he was released last week. As a result, Thompson gets the final nod.
Special teams (3)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Graham Gano
Jamie Gillan
Casey Kreiter
Ryan Santoso’s second stint with the Giants ends in short order.