Giants 53-man roster projection: Tough calls ahead

Dan Benton
·3 min read
Training camps have come and gone (basically), the preseason has come and gone and now the final cutdown day looms.

For the New York Giants, there are several very difficult decisions that must be made. Injury issues will certainly factor into some of those decisions, as will salary cap constrains and player age.

With all of that in mind, here is the final 53-man roster projection courtesy of Giants Wire.

Quarterback (3)

Elsa/Getty Images

  1. Daniel Jones

  2. Tyrod Taylor

  3. Davis Webb

Given the injury history of Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor (and Taylor’s current injury), it makes sense that the Giants keep three quarterbacks. Davis Webb also out-performed the other two this preseason, so there’s that.

Running back (3)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

  1. Saquon Barkley

  2. Matt Breida

  3. Antonio Williams

This was a tough call because Jashaun Corbin really made a strong and respectable push. Gary Brightwell is also a young player who excels on special teams, but there are only so many spots available.

Wide receiver (7)

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

  1. Kenny Golladay

  2. Sterling Shepard

  3. Kadarius Toney

  4. Wan’Dale Robinson

  5. Darius Slayton

  6. David Sills

  7. Alex Bachman

Another tough decision here but one made easier due to injuries. Richie James Jr., despite his return ability, is the odd man out. It could go the other way with him getting the nod over Bachman, but Jones’ chemistry with Bachman shouldn’t be ignored.

Tight end (3)

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

  1. Daniel Bellinger

  2. Tanner Hudson

  3. Chris Myarick

The Giants really need help at the tight end position.

Offensive line (9)

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

  1. Andrew Thomas

  2. Shane Lemieux

  3. Jon Feliciano

  4. Mark Glowinski

  5. Evan Neal

  6. Joshua Ezeudu

  7. Jamil Douglas

  8. Devery Hamilton

  9. Ben Bredeson

Lemieux will almost certainly head to injured reserve once the team can make that move.

Defensive line (5)

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

  1. Leonard Williams

  2. Dexter Lawrence

  3. Justin Ellis

  4. D.J. Davidson

  5. Ryder Anderson

Williams and Lawrence are locks. After those two, this is very much up in the air but we believe the Giants like Ellis’ experience while the talented youth of Davidson and Anderson quenches that thirst.

Edge/Linebacker (10)

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux

  2. Azeez Ojulari

  3. Quincy Roche

  4. Elerson Smith

  5. Blake Martinez

  6. Jihad Ward

  7. Tae Crowder

  8. Cam Brown

  9. Micah McFadden

  10. Oshane Ximines

Carter Coughlin is a tough cut here. So is Tomon Fox, who will likely (and deservedly) end up on the practice squad.

Cornerback (6)

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

  1. Adoree’ Jackson

  2. Aaron Robinson

  3. Darnay Holmes

  4. Cor’Dale Flott

  5. Rodarius Williams

  6. Darren Evans

Williams will likely head to IR and Evans is no sure thing to stick around after waiver claims are made. Chances are, this unit sees an influx of fresh faces following the initial 53-man roster being released.

Safety (4)

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

  1. Xavier McKinney

  2. Julian Love

  3. Dane Belton

  4. Trenton Thompson

The Giants appear committed to youth at the safety position. We originally had Andrew Adams here but he was released last week. As a result, Thompson gets the final nod.

Special teams (3)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

  1. Graham Gano

  2. Jamie Gillan

  3. Casey Kreiter

Ryan Santoso’s second stint with the Giants ends in short order.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

