Giants 53-man roster projection: Injuries have changed things
The New York Giants are heading into the final stretch of training camp and have just one preseason game remaining. Their roster, currently at 80 players, must be trimmed down to 53 next Tuesday.
Due to injuries, there is quite a bit of uncertainty. Signings are expected in the coming days but those will be more like end-of-summer insurance.
Based on what we know currently, here’s the latest Giants Wire stab at the final 53-man roster.
Quarterback (3)
Elsa/Getty Images
Daniel Jones
Tyrod Taylor
Davis Webb
Carrying three quarterbacks isn’t going to be a popular decision but the Giants didn’t bring Webb in, preventing him from landing a coaching job, just to send him packing. Remember: Dave Gettleman is gone.
Running back (3)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Saquon Barkley
Matt Breida
Antonio Williams
We initially had four running backs here but it’s becoming apparent that Barkley is going to take on a massive role. Gary Brightwell is the odd man out and Jashaun Corbin lands on the practice squad.
Wide receiver (7)
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
Kenny Golladay
Sterling Shepard
Kadarius Toney
Collin Johnson
Wan’Dale Robinson
David Sills
Alex Bachman
This was a tough decision and we spent a lot of time debating on Richie James Jr., Bachman and and C.J. Board, who is now injured. With only three running backs, we decided to go with seven wide receivers and gave Bachman the final nod.
Tight end (3)
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Daniel Bellinger
Jordan Akins
Chris Myarick
This position is remarkably thin and we anticipate an addition here once final cuts are made around the league.
Offensive line (9)
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Andrew Thomas
Shane Lemieux
Jon Feliciano
Mark Glowinski
Evan Neal
Joshua Ezeudu
Jamil Douglas
Devery Hamilton
Ben Bredeson
Max Garcia, Will Holden and Eric Smith are all out in this scenario. We debated going with Garcia over Douglas, but Douglas is a more familiar entity for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. We also debated Smith over Bredeson, but the latter has Daboll’s support.
Defensive line (5)
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Leonard Williams
Dexter Lawrence
Justin Ellis
D.J. Davidson
Ryder Anderson
We were initially going to go with an extra offensive lineman due to injuries, but ultimately settled on nine players there, which paved the way for Anderson to make the team here.
Edge/Linebacker (10)
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Azeez Ojulari
Quincy Roche
Elerson Smith
Blake Martinez
Jihad Ward
Tae Crowder
Cam Brown
Micah McFadden
Oshane Ximines
The injury to Darrian Beavers opened things up for other players here and someone like McFadden or Brown, who is a special teams standout, sneaks in as a result.
Cornerback (6)
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Adoree’ Jackson
Aaron Robinson
Darnay Holmes
Cor’Dale Flott
Rodarius Williams
Darren Evans
This group looks thin on paper but training camp returns have been positive outside of Robinson, who has struggled. However, it’s entirely possible that things change (see: roster moves) below Flott.
Safety (4)
AP Photo/Steve Luciano
Xavier McKinney
Julian Love
Dane Belton
Andrew Adams
Belton is recovering from a broken collarbone and may land on injured reserve but since he hasn’t yet, we’re thinking maybe the Giants expect him back sooner rather than later. If he does land on IR, Yusuf Corker would replace him in our projection.
Special teams (3)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Graham Gano
Jamie Gillan
Casey Kreiter
Well… Obviously.
