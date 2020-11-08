Giants' 5 takeaways vs. Washington most since 2014 as defense plays big in win

The Giants defense had arguably it's best game all season, and in fact, may have had one of it's best games in years, after grabbing four of the five takeaways in their win over the Washington Football Team Sunday — the team's most takeaways in a game since 2014.

Despite the Giants not committing any turnovers and the Redskins having five, the game was still close down to the final minutes and ended 23-20.

Joe Judge said that that's just how some game shake up to be.

"Well that's a big part of the game," Judge said. "Between penalties and turnovers and mental errors, those are things you have to eliminate to have a chance to win the game."

The Giants defense got the turnovers started on the Football Team's very first play on offense. Logan Ryan forced a rookie RB Antonio Gibson fumble that was recovered by Jabrill Peppers after mad scramble for the ball as it bounced around the field.

Ryan and Peppers had their finger prints all over this football game, combining for that fumble play, and then each picking off Alex Smith in the final 2:18 of the game to help seal the narrow victory.

Ryan praised Peppers after the game for helping bring energy to this defense with him.

"Jabrill is obviously extremely versatile, [an] extremely great football player, but he loves football, he love ball," Ryan said of Peppers. "His passion is high for ball, everyone that knows Jabrill sees his energy popping often and emotionally plays. And I'm the same way, I love ball.

"We like our safety tandem there, we like how we feed off each other and I think that's just the start of what this defense can be in Jabrill and I are playing off each other and making those plays in crucial moments."

This has been a grueling week for Ryan, after his wife needed emergency surgery and nearly lost her life due to complications with her pregnancy down in Florida.

Peppers talked about Ryan's leadership amid the tough week and the emotions when he his interception sealed the win.

"I'm not married, so I can't imagine what he was going through or feeling, [but] to be honest with you couldn't even tell by the way he comes to work everyday," Peppers said of Ryan. "He's a leader, he has the experience and he's hard on us. ...That's just the way he is, he's a pro's pro.

"We pray for his family and I'm just happy for him that he could come out here and end the game for us after such an emotional week for him."

Aside from the work Ryan and Peppers did, Blake Martinez grabbed his first interception as a Giant off of Smith before the end of the first half.

Special teams added to the turnover count in the first quarter, after Isaiah Wright initially muffed a punt and then recovered it, only to fumble it again and have rookie Madre Harper recover it and give the Giants the ball back in great scoring position.

With the win, the Giants are back in the NFC East race, with the currently leading Eagles coming to MetLife next week.

That also means that turnover machine Carson Wentz (12 INTs, seven fumbles) will be in the building as well...

Could the Giants tack on some more to their season totals and make a push for the NFC East title with another division win?