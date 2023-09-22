Giants-49ers Week 3: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-12, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated on Thursday night.

With the loss, the Giants fall to 1-2 on the season and they have a growing list of injury concerns. They also have some personnel concerns, tackling concerns, catching concerns, blocking concerns, and scoring concerns.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to digest and discuss. But before we look forward, let’s quickly look back.

Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ most recent defeat.

Offensive snaps: 50

Defensive snaps: 83

Special teams snaps: 28

What immediately leaps off the page is that the Giants took just 50 snaps offensively, while the defense was on the field for an unbelievable 83 snaps. That alone is enough to tell the story of Week 3.

In his return after a torn ACL, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson took 11 snaps, which is only five fewer than were taken by rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Comparatively, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard took just two snaps.

Defensively, second-year safety Dane Belton took just a single snap despite the inconsistency that was on display by Xavier McKinney and Jason Pinnock.

