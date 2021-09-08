Giants get 4 in 9th to beat Rockies; 1st team with 90 wins

  • San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, left, congratulates Brandon Crawford, who crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    3/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, left, congratulates Brandon Crawford, who crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson works against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson works against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers heads to the dugout after striking out against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    5/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers heads to the dugout after striking out against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz dons a pair of hom-run shades as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    6/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz dons a pair of hom-run shades as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story tosses his bat after flying out against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    7/7

    Giants Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story tosses his bat after flying out against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, left, congratulates Brandon Crawford, who crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson works against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers heads to the dugout after striking out against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz dons a pair of hom-run shades as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story tosses his bat after flying out against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL KELLY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

The Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants trailed 4-3 when Carlos Estévez (2-4) walked pinch-hitter Buster Posey to open the ninth and two straight singles loaded the bases. Wade lined another single to right-center to give the Giants the lead.

Longoria doubled to center to cap the comeback.

Elías Díaz, who also had two doubles, put Colorado ahead 4-3 with his 16th homer in the sixth.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up three straight singles, including one to pitcher Jon Gray that drove in the first run, before exiting with one out in the fifth.

A groundout and Trevor Story’s double gave Colorado a 3-0 lead.

The Giants tied it on Crawford’s three-run homer — his 20th — in the sixth off Gray, who was activated from the injured list for the start. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight in five-plus innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow strain) won’t start throwing on the side for another couple of days, manager Gabe Kapler said. ... LHP Alex Wood (COVID-19) will end his quarantine period Thursday and join the team. ... Infielders Donovan Solano (COVID-19) and Wilmer Flores (left hamstring strain) have increased baseball activities. Flores could rejoin the team Sunday in Chicago and Solano on Sunday or next week.

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. He pitched Tuesday night, allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES ROSTER MOVES

In addition to activating Gray from the injured list, the team recalled infielder Colton Welker and right-hander Antonio Santos from Triple-A Albuquerque. Infielder Joshua Fuentes was optioned to the Isotopes and reliever Robert Stephenson was placed on the paternity list.

UP NEXT

Giants: Kapler has said Friday’s game at the Chicago Cubs will be a bullpen game but hasn’t announced who will open.

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.16) will begin a four-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Shanahan calles Jalen Hurd a candidate for injured reserve

    49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd spent his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve and he could be headed there a third time. Hurd played in the team’s final preseason game this summer after working his way back from a torn ACL, but the knee has since given him trouble and head coach Kyle Shanahan [more]

  • Crawford's game-tying home run

    Brandon Crawford goes the opposite way for a three-run home run, tying the game at 3 in the top of the 6th

  • MLB betting: NL Cy Young race is wide open

    Five pitchers still find themselves as legitimate contenders to win the National League Cy Young award.

  • Man, 54, violently robbed in Loop: CPD

    A male suspect punched the man in the face, and he fell down; then a second person hit the man on the back of the head while he was on the ground, Chicago police said.

  • Report cards: U.S. Solheim Cup team

    Here's a look back on how the American players performed at Inverness Club with a subjective grade attached.

  • MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers regain top spot over the San Francisco Giants

    Despite losing the final regular-season matchup against their rival Giants, the Dodgers regained the top spot in USA TODAY's MLB Power Rankings.

  • 'More than just a game': Derek Jeter thanks Yankees, fans in emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speech

    Jeter highlighted the Baseball Hall of Fame class that also features Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller.

  • Garoppolo back as starter for 49ers after offseason intrigue

    An offseason full of quarterback intrigue and speculation in San Francisco has left the 49ers in the same spot at the beginning of the season as they have been the past three years: Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback. While coach Kyle Shanahan is being “hardheaded” in his own words and refusing to announce a starter, it's been clear for weeks Garoppolo would begin the season in that role when the Niners visit Detroit on Sunday. While many outside the organization wondered if Garoppolo would still be around after the Niners traded three first-round picks to move up to No. 3 in the draft, where they took quarterback of the future Trey Lance, Shanahan and general manager John Lynch remained adamant Garoppolo was the starter.

  • Sharplink Partners With Minnesota Vikings For Online Game 'Pass or Play'

    Sharplink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has teamed with NFL team Minnesota Vikings to provide its fans with a free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play. Game participants will need to set a new line-up chosen from three cards dealt for each position, keeping the player dealt or taking the chance on the following two cards to choose another. Fans can play the game on Viking's website or through the team's mobile app. "With more than 60 million Americans actively playing free-to-play

  • Albert Pujols homers in 'storybook' return to St. Louis, helps power Dodgers' win

    Albert Pujols belted a first-inning home run in his return to St. Louis, and the Dodgers homered four times in all to beat the Cardinals 7-2 on Tuesday.

  • Antonio Brown gets sued for refusing to pay, apparently attempts to obscure the issue

    Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]

  • At 2-0, UCLA steps into unfamiliar world of high expectations

    For the first time in the Chip Kelly era, the UCLA Bruins are 2-0 and garnering plenty of positive media attention. Kelly is confident his veteran team can handle the hype.

  • William Shatner remembers 'Star Trek's cancellation as 'a low point in my life'

    William Shatner celebrates Star Trek Day (Sept. 8), remembers the canceled TV series, the franchise's bold movie future and his friend Leonard Nimoy.

  • NBA trade rumors: Cavs want Ben Simmons, could include Lauri Markkanen in deal

    As the Sixers look for the perfect Ben Simmons suitor, could a team just seven hours away be the right match? By Adam Hermann

  • Denver to shut down Civic Center Park 'until further notice' due to crime, safety concerns

    Civic Center Park will shut down for the foreseeable future due to crime and other safety risks to public health, officials with the city’s parks and recreation department said Tuesday.

  • Former Notre Dame head football coach dies at 93

    RIP to a Notre Dame lifer.

  • The Latest: N. Carolina has 170 clusters in schools, centers

    North Carolina health officials on Tuesday released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined statewide or the share of those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students. Union County Public Schools, which voted down a proposal last month to require mask wearing in the state’s sixth-largest public school district, reported about one in 8 of the more than 41,000 students in the district were under quarantine, as of Friday.

  • Breakout year? The Kansas City Chiefs expect these guys to fill bigger roles in 2021

    It’s time for these players to take on more responsibility for the Chiefs. Mecole Hardman, Juan Thornhill and Khalen Saunders say they are up to the task.

  • Leon Black says accuser, eyeing payday, made up Jeffrey Epstein claims

    A woman suing former Apollo Global Management Inc Chief Executive Leon Black for sexual abuse and defamation made up "demonstrably false" new accusations linking him to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Black's lawyers said on Wednesday. The claim in a New York state court filing was in response to Guzel Ganieva's amended civil lawsuit, where she said the private equity billionaire flew her to Florida https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/russian-model-suing-leon-black-alleges-billionaires-ties-jeffrey-epstein-2021-08-10 in 2008 for a possible sexual encounter with his "best friend," Epstein. Ganieva, a former Russian model in her late 30s, is seeking unspecified damages from Black, accusing https://www.reuters.com/business/womans-lawsuit-accuses-leon-black-defamation-violent-behavior-2021-06-01 the 70-year-old of rape and other sexual abuse, forcing her to sign a 2015 nondisclosure agreement, and defaming her by claiming she tried to extort him.

  • 18-year-old Emma Raducanu joins 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in U.S. Open semis

    Great Britain's Emma Raducanu became only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals.