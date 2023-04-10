Giants 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Big Blue address wide receiver?

Giants GM Joe Schoen / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

It’s pretty clear general manager Joe Schoen is going to build the Giants through the draft.

No, he doesn’t have to bargain buy in free agency anymore like his first offseason in charge, but New York will never be the team that overpays wildly to lure overvalued free agents to the Big Apple.

That’s good. That’s smart team-building. Remember: In order for most free agents to become free agents, their original team had to let them go.

The one downside to the Giants’ promising 2022 season was that it did ding their draft selections a bit. Their first pick isn’t until 25. Who might they target once they’re finally on the clock?

We used ProFootballFocus’ mock draft simulator to piece this three-round mock together, putting a heavier emphasis on the site’s big board than fan submission. There is a trade feature in the mock where opposing teams can offer you packages of picks for your selection. Offers were enticing, but no deals were struck.

Round 1, Pick 25 - USC WR Jordan Addison

What they’re saying (NFL.com): Inside/outside wideout with the speed and agility to work confidently on all three levels of the field, but lacking the size and catch strength generally associated with high-impact performers on the next level. Addison’s route running features acceleration, dynamic steering and sudden turns at a moment’s notice. While he can get to the spot effectively, he has trouble consistently winning battles when he has coverage company beside him. While Addison failed to make the same impact he did in 2021, his usage at Pitt might be a better indicator of the type of role and production he could be capable of on the next level.

Why was he the pick? With the Odell Beckham Jr. dream gone now that he's a Baltimore Raven, the draft is likely where Schoen needs to go to find his new (potential) No. 1. Addison was the best option here with the Giants on the clock.

TCU’s Quentin Johnston (Chicago Bears) and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Tennessee Titans) went before pick 25.

Story continues

While Addison isn’t the largest (5-11, 173 pounds), his flexibility to play both inside and outside makes him tailor made for Brian Daboll’s offense. Remember: Daboll values route running, running after the catch, and elusiveness above all else. That’s Addison. Maybe an even better attribute is Addison’s availability. He played 35 games over three years with Pitt and USC, although he did miss the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl with an ankle injury.

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) intercepts a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, Pick 46 - Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

What they’re saying (NFL.com): Big cornerback with the size and play strength to help match up with bigger receivers in the league. Stevenson is patient but physical in press-man and has good recovery speed when he falls behind. He struggles as a pattern matcher in off-man and had issues with busts in zone, so he might be scheme-dependent. Stevenson is talented when attacking the catch point and has the ball skills to make plays on 50/50 throws. He needs to become more consistent in run support but has the physical attributes to become a starter in a press-man scheme.

Why was he the pick? The Giants like Adoree' Jackson and for good reason: He’s a good football player. Opposite him isn’t much, though. Stevenson gives the Giants a Day 1 starter at the position and someone for Jackson to mentor early in his career. He’ll instantly elevate Wink Martindale’s defense, which, for most of 2022, tried to mask some of the talent issues at cornerback. Stevenson had 25 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups in 2022.

Round 3, Pick 75 - Florida State S Jammie Robinson

What they’re saying (NFL.com): Short-armed defensive back with good toughness, a compact frame and the versatility for consideration at nickel back or safety. He thrives when playing downhill, where anticipation and burst provide quick closure to make plays on the throw. He has twitchy feet to match up from the slot but tends to stay behind if he falls behind in the route. He’s a run supporter with a nose for the ball but average stopping power. Robinson lacks ideal measurables and was unimpressive in NFL Scouting Combine athletic testing, but he’s a feisty defender whose success could be determined by how a team decides to deploy him.

Why was he the pick? It was tough for some to see Julian Love leave in free agency, but he’s an easily-replaceable player. At no point during Love’s four-year career with the Giants was he a difference-maker. He volleyed between solid and average. That’s OK, but players like that aren’t generally the ones you invest heavily in.

Robinson gives Martindale a player with positional flexibility to kick inside or play back deep. He’ll slide in well next to Xavier McKinney. Robinson had 99 tackles (five for a loss), one sack, an interception and five pass breakups last year. He had a career-high four interceptions as a junior in 2021.