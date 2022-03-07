Giants 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Big Blue hits major needs on both sides of ball

Kayvon Thibodeaux bright green Oregon uniform TREATED

The NFL scouting combine last week gave everyone a first, up-close look at the talent in the draft. And listening to scouts, GMs and coaches for a week in Indianapolis made it easier to narrow down each team’s realistic options.

Of course, when free agency begins next week, everything is going to change.

For now, though, here is a slightly more educated look at how the first three rounds of the draft might go for the Giants, with the usual help from an array of NFL scouts, executives and other sources:

First round (5th overall) – Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

The worst thing that could happen to the Giants in this draft is if the first four picks, in some order are NC State OT Ickey Ekwonu, Alabama OT Evan Neal, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Thibodeaux. And that’s definitely a possibility. The sense I get, though, is Thibodeaux is the most likely to get through, and I just can’t see the Giants passing no matter how many questions there are about his “fire.” The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder has the speed to get after the pass rusher and the smarts to refine his game. I know Don ‘Wink” Martindale’s defense is more about the corners, and that could be a huge need if the Giants deal CB James Bradberry. For this mock, though, I’m going to bet they find a way to keep Bradberry and decide to augment their pass rush instead. And suddenly, with Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari and Thibodeaux, the Giants would be off to a good start.

First round (7th overall) – Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

There is no scenario I can imagine where the Giants don’t take a tackle with one of their first two picks. I know GM Joe Schoen indicated that starting tackles can be found in other ways, but why would you do that when you’ve got two top-seven picks? Remember, the Giants need three or four starters. They can surely find depth elsewhere, but they can’t count on a third or fourth-rounder to be able to step in on Day 1 in the NFL. The second- or third-best tackle in the entire draft, though, should be able to do that. The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Cross is that kind of player. Maybe he’s a notch below Neal and Ekwonu because he wasn’t as consistent as they were in college. But all the attributes are there and he could be their starting right tackle on his first day.

Second round (36th overall) – Boston College G Zion Johnson

After his 32 reps on the bench press at the combine, the only compelling reason to keep this 6-foot-3, 312-pounder out of the first round is because he’s an interior lineman. That might do it, but the buzz around him at the combine is that it won’t be enough. He is an obviously strong, powerful, road-grading guard who could be huge for anyone, especially in the run game. If he’s still here for the Giants, they’d be crazy to pass knowing they need at least one guard out of this draft, and maybe even two. It always depends on the cost, of course, but trading back into the end of the first round to get him wouldn’t be the worst idea, either.

Third round (67th overall) – Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

Whether they find a way to keep Bradberry or not, the Giants do need to restock at corner. Bradberry would be in the last year of his deal, Adoree’ Jackson is an injury risk, and all the young corners on the team were drafted by the old regime. Maybe some will stick, but not all. So at some point in this draft, figure the Giants will start that rebuilding. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Bryant has the size and the smarts to be a strong NFL corner. He’s got a nose for the ball with nine career interceptions and scouts say he’s got a knack for deciphering routes and keeping up, mentally, with receivers, too.

Third round (81st overall) – Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

The Giants let Evan Engram’s camp know that they’d love to keep him, but that’s really only if his market collapses -- and it’s not collapsing. He’s going to have suitors and could get a decent-sized deal as a second-tier free agent, and the Giants need to spend what little cap room they have in other areas. But with no Engram and no Kyle Rudolph, they’re going to have to find a tight end somewhat early in this draft. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ruckert has never been a dynamic receiver, but neither was Dawson Knox before the Bills made him a third-round pick, and Brian Daboll turned him into a productive receiver. Maybe Ruckert can be a similar project, too.