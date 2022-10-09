Giants 27, Packers 22: Breakdown of Green Bay’s Week 5 loss in London

A fast start creating leads of 17 points and 10 points in the first half wasn’t enough for the Green Bay Packers, who didn’t score a point on offense and gave up 17 straight points on defense in the second half of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Packers, a team that looked well on its way to a 4-1 start, will now make the long flight back to Green Bay at 3-2.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers’ win, highlighting what went right, what went wrong, and what it all means moving forward:

What went right

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The offense cooked in the first half, scoring on four of five possessions and creating 20 total points. The quick passing game and some creative playcalls fueled the operation. Aaron Rodgers played decisively, receivers blocked well on the perimeter and the playmakers created easy yards with the ball in their hands. The production just didn’t last.

The defense also started fast, forcing three-and-outs on the Giants’ first two possessions.

Aaron Jones created 18 total yards on just 15 total touches, and A.J. Dillon averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Both Jones and Dillon had runs of 11 yards.

The Packers converted two of their first four third-down opportunities and were 2-for-2 scoring touchdowns in the first half.

Randall Cobb caught six of his seven passes during the first half, including a 35-yarder converting third down on the opening drive and a 20-yarder helping spark a scoring drive to end the half.

Marcedes Lewis caught a touchdown pass, Robert Tonyan converted a third-down with a 14-yard catch and Josiah Deguara produced 19 yards on back-to-back catches.

Kicker Mason Crosby hit field goals of 46 yards and 48 yards.

What went wrong

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just about everything in the second half.

The Giants scored on five straight possessions spanning the final three quarters. Those drives produced over 300 yards of offense and 24 points.

Daniel Jones completed 21 passes for 217 yards, marking the first time this season he’s produced over 200 passing yards, and he also rushed for 37 yards. He completed passes to eight different players. The Giants were down several receivers and lacked playmakers, but Jones got it done. The Packers managed only one sack.

Story continues

The defense couldn’t cover a crossing route.

Only 21 total touches for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Rodgers completed 11 of 21 passes when targeting Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and the production really disappeared in the second half. Overall, the Packers averaged 5.7 yards per attempt in the passing game.

After the game tied at 20-20, Rodgers threw incomplete on three straight passes, leading to a punt and the Giants’ go-ahead touchdown drive.

The Packers didn’t produce a takeaway and were unable to win the turnover battle for the fifth-straight game to start 2022.

What it means

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers remain in search of a complete game. On Sunday, a terrific first half was followed by a highly disappointing second half. This is an inconsistent, erratic football team on both sides of the ball, and that creates an increasingly small margin for error. On offense, the team’s “identity” appears and disappears in the snap of a finger. The defense looks dominant on one drive and Charmin soft on the next. This was a game the Packers should have won with some relative ease, especially after creating an early lead. To let it slip away with a non-competitive final 30 minutes is nothing if not disheartening. It’s only one game, but you can pretty much bet that losing this game – against a conference foe – will hurt down the road as the playoffs approach. Big improvement on both sides is necessary if the Packers want to be a true contender.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire