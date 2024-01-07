Giants up 24-0 at halftime, Jalen Hurts done for the day

Anyone hoping to see the Eagles find their footing in Week 18 was greatly disappointed by the first half of Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns, quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for another and the Eagles saw wide receiver A.J. Brown depart with a knee injury early in the first quarter. The end result is a 24-0 Giants lead and little reason to believe that the Eagles are going to be able to win a playoff game next week.

Taylor returned from a thumb injury of his own and the Giants have lost tight end Darren Waller to a stinger and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to a hamstring injury.

Brown's injury came on a day when the Eagles were already without wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back D'Andre Swift, so quarterback Jalen Hurts is short on weapons on offense. Hurts suffered an injury on his own when he banged his finger on Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, but he remained in the game long enough to throw an interception to safety Xavier McKinney.

Marcus Mariota replaced Hurts on the next series and McKinney picked off his first pass as well. The Eagles got the ball back on an interception of their own, but that's about the only thing that's gone right for a team that couldn't look much more lost than they have the last six weeks or so.