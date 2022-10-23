Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Jacksonville comes up one yard short

The Jacksonville Jaguars led 17-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, but couldn’t stop the New York Giants from scoring a go-ahead touchdown and couldn’t score a touchdown in the final seconds to respond. Instead, the Jaguars lost a fourth straight, dropping a 23-17 game in Week 7 to the Giants.

Jacksonville had a shot to win after a long completion coupled with a roughing the passer penalty set up the Jaguars 17 yards from the end zone with 16 seconds left. But two incomplete passes followed by a Christian Kirk reception at the one-yard line weren’t enough to win the game.

With a fourth consecutive loss, Jacksonville fell to 2-5 on the year while the Giants improved to 6-1.

Jaguars MVP of the game: RB Travis Etienne

A great opportunity at a touchdown late in the second quarter was ruined by Etienne’s third fumble of the season. But the second-year running back still scored the first touchdown of his career and was the offense’s biggest playmaker of the day with 114 rushing yards on only 14 carries.

Giants MVP of the game: QB Daniel Jones

Not only did Jones throw for 202 yards and a touchdown, he also ran for 107 yards on 11 attempts with a go-ahead touchdown on a sneak in the fourth quarter. While the Jaguars mostly did well to bottle up Saquon Barkley until late in the game, they struggled to contain Jones throughout as he kept breaking free on scrambles and designed read-option plays.

Jaguars play of the game: Etienne’s 49-yard run to open the second half

Jacksonville went to halftime trailing by 13-11 due in part to Etienne’s costly fumble. He made up for it with the big play down the left sideline that set up the Jaguars for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter.

It was over when Christian Kirk was stopped at the one-yard line in the final seconds of the game.

Stat that says it all: 13 Jaguars penalties for 81 yards

Among the many times Jaguars defensive players shot themselves in the foot was an offsides penalty on Josh Allen that negated a third down stop, a roughing the passer on Foye Oluokun that wiped out an interception, and three straight defensive penalties in the fourth quarter that put the Giants inches from the goal line.

New York was penalized seven times Sunday.

Up next: The Jaguars will host the Denver Broncos in their annual overseas trip to play in London. The Broncos entered Week 7 with a 2-4 record after back-to-back overtime losses. Denver is hosting the New York Jets in a game that kicked off at 4:05 p.m ET.

