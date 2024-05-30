Giants’ 2024 roster ranked among NFL’s worst

Despite starting the Brian Daboll era with a bang, including a road playoff win, the New York Giants followed that up with a disappointing season in 2023.

Now, heading into the third year under Daboll, there aren’t many who believe the Giants will have any success this year. In fact, Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Giants’ roster as 31st in the league ahead of only the Denver Broncos.

The Giants will certainly feel the losses of running back Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney.

However, the Giants should have an improved offensive line given their free agent acquisitions, Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor. The front seven should also improve with the Giants’ biggest offseason acquisition coming in the form of a trade for Brian Burns.

Injuries were a major problem for the Giants in 2023 so, hopefully, they can stay healthy in 2024, especially key players such as left tackle Andrew Thomas and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Although Jones will no longer have Barkley to work with, he should have an improved receiving corp, which now includes first-round pick Malik Nabers.

PFF ranked both the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots ahead of the Giants despite both teams having a lower over/under on their win totals.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire