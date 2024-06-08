Giants’ 2024 preseason schedule officially set

Voluntary team activities are winding down and mandatory activities are ramping up. The New York Giants will hold their mandatory minicamp next week, and now they know who they need to prepare for when the preseason starts.

On Friday, the NFL released the 2024 preseason schedule.

The 2024 preseason schedule is here. Some notes … • As was previously announced, Caleb Williams debuts in the HOF game on 8/1. • Washington's first game with Jayden Daniels is a noon kickoff on a Saturday, at the Jets. • NE's Drake Maye opens vs. his hometown Panthers. pic.twitter.com/yftU1CccRe — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 7, 2024

The Giants will host the Detroit Lions on August 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET and travel to face the Houston Texans on August 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET before facing the New York Jets on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latter is technically an away game despite the Giants and Jets sharing a stadium.

Detroit will be a formidable foe having gone to the NFC Conference Championship last season, they’ll be out for blood, clawing their way back to earn a shot at the big game. The Texans are in similar shoes, both of these games will be good to gauge the Giants’ ability on the field.

The Jets game, though, is always a rivalry. It doesn’t matter if it’s the preseason, regular season, or postseason, these two teams will leave it all on the field.

Having to face the Lions and Texans will provide Brian Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff with ample opportunity to see what their guys can do against a team that’s proven themselves.

The preseason isn’t about winning, it’s about making sure the guys on the final 53-man roster are the ones who are best suited to the schemes and formats used by coaches. The more tested they are, the better idea the coaches will have of who makes the cut.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire