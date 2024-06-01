Giants 2024 Position Breakdown: New-look running back group looks to make an impact

Heading into the 2024 season, the Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, looking to bounce back into the team that won a playoff game in Minnesota two years ago.

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth at the running back position…

Projected depth chart

Starter: Devin Singletary

Backups: Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy Jr, Jashaun Corbin, Dante Miller

Key additions/losses: Signed Singletary, Saquon Barkley signed with Eagles

Top Performer in 2023: Barkley, who had 962 yards and six rushing touchdowns

2024 ranking via PFF: 30th out of 32 starters

What Giants’ running backs have going for them

For the past six seasons, the Giants running backs group was really all about Barkley all the time, and with good reason considering the Giants used the second overall pick on him in 2018. But Barkley is now an a Philadelphia Eagles, and the Giants have a new outlook at running back for the first time in a long time.

In steps Singletary, who has had five solid yet not spectacular seasons with Buffalo and Houston. He’s coming off the best season of his career from a pure yardage standpoint, racking up 898 yards with four touchdowns. For his career, Singletary has averaged a strong 4.6 yards per carry, and if he can stay healthy, there’s no reason to think he can’t put up similar numbers.

The other hope for the Giants is that the offensive line will be better than it’s been in years past, but that’s been a hope for a countless number of years.

Key concern for 2024: Depth

While Singletary will get the lion’s share of the carries, the big question for Big Blue is how much depth is there behind him?

The Giants took Eric Gray in the fifth round last year, but he had a largely disappointing season, gaining just 48 yards on 17 carries. It’s hard to imagine Gray having much of an impact in 2024.

But the Giants did draft another running back in the fifth round this year, selecting Purdue’s Tyrone Tracy Jr. with the No. 166 pick. Tracy was Second-Team All-Big Ten as a return specialist, and was all-conference honorable mention as a running back. Tracy likely figures more into the special teams picture, but could be a change of pace out of the backfield.

Player who must step up in 2024: Gray

Gray got a chance as a punt and kick returner for the Giants last year, but he struggled there and had overall struggles with fumbles. Gray touches the ball a total of 23 times last year and fumbled three times.

It’s pretty clear that if Gray doesn’t show signs of turning it around, he won’t be in a Giants uniform much longer.

Biggest camp battle: Gray vs. Tracy

The Giants need to have a solid backup plan behind Singletary, and right now it’s hard to say that they have one on the roster. Perhaps GM Joe Schoen goes out during minicamp or training camp and brings in another veteran back, similar to the Matt Breida-type backs the Giants have had in the past.

But for now, Gray and Tracy figure to be the two competing for the No. 2 spot, though perhaps Corbin could be a factor as well.

Overall 2024 outlook

When Barkley was in the backfield, there was always a thought that he could score a touchdown on any given play. He was that kind of explosive playmaker.

But right now the Giants probably don’t have that kind of explosion in the running back room. Singletary was a good signing and he’s a reliable back, no doubt. But how productive can he be, and what do the Giants have to offer behind him.

Right now, there are more question marks than answers in the Giants running back room.