Giants 2024 Position Breakdown: Can Evan Neal lock down right tackle spot?

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, looking to again resemble the team that won a playoff game in Minnesota two years ago.

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group heading into the 2024 season. This time, we’ll go in-depth along the offensive line…

Projected depth chart

Starters (from left to right) : Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, John Michael Schmitz, Jon Runyan Jr., Evan Neal

Key Backups : Josh Ezeudu, Jimmy Morrissey, Matt Nelson, Marcus McKethan, Aaron Stinnie

Key additions/losses: Signed Eluemunor and Runyan in free agency, Ben Bredeson signed with Tampa Bay

Top Performer in 2023: N/A

What Giants’ O-linemen have going for them

For years and years, it feels like the Giants have been trying to get the offensive line right. Go back to Dave Gettleman and his hog mollies, and it's clear that the Giants have been putting a lot of effort into finding the right starting five up front.

So is this finally the year?

The biggest positive the Giants have up front is Thomas, who has proven that he can be All-Pro in this league. Every team wants to have its best linemen protecting their QB's blindside, and the Giants have that in Thomas.

The Giants also have some continuity on the line as they return three starters from last year in Thomas, Neal, and Schmitz. Neal has been largely disappointing (more on that in a little) and Schmitz had a tough rookie season, but there's hope that pairing those three young players with proven players like Runyan and Eluemunor could be a huge boost for Big Blue up front.

Key concern for 2024: Depth

The Giants, aside from picking up potential starters in Eluemunor and Runyan as free agents, also added some depth pieces in Nelson, Stinnie, and Morrissey. But we've seen injuries play a big role up front in past years, and if a player like Thomas were to miss any time, where do the Giants turn?

Big Blue can ill-afford to have injuries to the O-line, which could derail their season.

Nov 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants head players walk off the field after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Player who must step up in 2024: Neal

The Giants selected Neal No. 7 overall two years ago, but his first couple of pro seasons have been inconsistent at best and downright bad at worst. Last season, Neal got into it with the fans after he was criticized for his poor play, and he ended up playing only seven games due to injury issues.

Simply put, Neal needs to step up in 2024, or his job as the starting right tackle could belong to someone else sooner rather than later.

Biggest camp battle: Eluemunor vs. Ezeudu as the swing tackle

When the Giants first signed Eluemunor, a seven-year veteran with experience at guard and tackle, it seemed like he would push Neal for the starting right tackle spot. And while that's still an option, Eluemunor has been working as the starting left guard during OTAs, so that looks to be his spot heading into the season.

With Thomas not practicing during OTAs, it was Ezeudu who got first-team left tackle reps. It will be interesting to see if the Giants stick with Ezeudu as the swing tackle, or if Eluemunor would move over from his guard spot in that case.

Overall 2024 outlook

If the Giants want to bounce back to the playoff team they were two seasons ago, they're going to need to keep Daniel Jones upright. Perhaps this is the year the front office finally gets things right. Eluemunor has a plethora of experience, and Runyan has been solid over the course of his career in Green Bay, so maybe those two will fit in perfectly between Thomas, Schmitz, and Neal to give the Giants a group they can rely on.

On paper, the line should be better. But time will tell if that becomes reality.