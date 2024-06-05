Giants 2024 Position Breakdown: Dexter Lawrence leads a talented defensive front

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, looking to again resemble the team that won a playoff game in Minnesota two years ago.

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group heading into the 2024 season. This time, we’ll go in-depth along the defensive line…

Projected depth chart

Edge Starters: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Defensive tackle starters : Dexter Lawrence, Jordan Phillips, Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Key Backups : Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham, Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson

Key additions/losses: Acquired Burns in trade with Panthers, A'Shawn Robinson signed with Panthers, Jihad Ward signed with Vikings

Top Performer in 2023: Thibodeaux, with 50 combined tackles, 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles

What Giants’ D-linemen have going for them

If you go position group by position group, there may not be a stronger unit on the 2024 Giants than their defensive front. Lawrence has proven himself as one if not the single best defensive tackles in all of football, and the new combo of Burns and Thibodeaux on the outside is as good as any pass-rush duo you'll find.

Burns, of course, is the big name here, as he comes to the Giants after five seasons with Carolina. The Giants traded a second-round pick and swapped fifth-rounders to acquire Burns, and they gave him a new five-year, $141 million contract with $87.5 million in total guarantees, so it's safe to assume they have big plans for the former first-round pick. Burns and Thibodeaux have 61.5 career sacks between them, and both players are in the prime of their careers, which is a scary thought for opposing offenses.

Key concern for 2024: Pass-rush production outside of the "Big Three"

The Giants know that Burns and Thibodeaux can wreak havoc for opposing QBs, and Lawrence will chip in a handful of sacks of his own as he pushes the pocket, but once you get past those three, where are the sacks coming from?

In 2023, Thibodeaux was the only Giant with double-digit sacks, and next on the list was Ward (no longer a Giant), who had 5.0 sacks. Former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale used to rely heavily on the blitz to create pressure, and it was basically out of necessity.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen likes to mix up his defensive looks, but it's expected that the Giants will be a base 3-4 defense, meaning Lawrence will likely line up as the nose tackle with Nunez-Roches and likely Phillips or Davidson flanking him. Aside from Lawrence, there's not a whole lot of pass-rush ability there. Phillips had 9.5 sacks in 2019, but he hasn't had more than 3.0 in any of the four seasons since.

Bowen was known for having physical defenses in Tennessee who specialized in the red zone and third down, but the Giants' new DC may have to get creative to create pressure.

Player who must step up in 2024: Ojulari

This is clearly a make-or-break season for Ojulari. Now in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, Ojulari will need to see his sack numbers tick up. After recording 8.0 sacks as a rookie, he's combined for 8.0 sacks in the last two seasons. Injuries have limited his time on the field, but the Georgia product needs to have a big season.

Biggest camp battle: Ojulari vs. Basham

The Giants are going to need to have another reliable edge rusher. It's not fair to expect Burns and Thibodeaux to play 100 percent of the defensive snaps this season, so finding someone else who can come in and get immediate pressure will be key.

Neither Ojulari nor Basham put up big sack numbers last season. Ojulari had just 2.5 and Basham had zero with 11 combined tackles. But the way the roster is currently constructed, one of these two players will likely need to take on an important role in 2024.

Overall 2024 outlook

While overall depth is a bit of a question, the Giants' defensive front is top-heavy with some of the best talent in the NFL. Burns is an established Pro Bowler, and Thibodeaux could be in for a massive season if teams are sliding coverage over to Burns' side. Lawrence is an absolute monster in the middle, and if things go to plan, the Giants' defensive line should be one of their biggest strengths in 2024.