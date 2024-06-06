Giants 2024 Position Breakdown: Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden lead the way at linebacker

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, looking to again resemble the team that won a playoff game in Minnesota two years ago.

In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every position group heading into the 2024 season. This time, we’ll go in-depth at the linebacker spot…

Projected depth chart*

(*For the purpose of this series, outside linebackers/edge rushers like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux were included in our defensive line position breakdown, while this article highlights the inside linebacking corps)

Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden

Key Backups : Isaiah Simmons, Darrian Beavers, Darius Muasau, Matthew Adams, Carter Coughlin

Key additions/losses: Drafted Muasau in sixth round, signed Adams from Browns, re-signed Coughlin, re-signed Simmons, Jarrad Davis currently a free agent, Cam Brown signed with Dolphins

Top Performer in 2023: Okereke with 149 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles

What Giants’ linebackers have going for them

In today's NFL, the role of inside linebackers has been a bit minimized as many teams focus the majority of their resources in building the defensive line and the secondary. But make no mistake; having a great off-ball linebacker in that second level of the defense is still critical, and the Giants have just that in Okereke.

The Giants signed Okereke to a four-year deal ahead of last season, and he showed exactly why he was a target for Joe Schoen and the front office. Okereke wore the green dot on his helmet and relayed the defensive plays while putting up very impressive numbers, including 11.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He was also incredibly durable, playing 100 percent of the Giants defensive snaps last season.

While there are some question marks around him, Okereke is the unquestioned leader of the linebackers.

Key concern for 2024: Depth, depth, depth

With the passing game so prevalent in today’s NFL, most teams are in a nickel package the majority of the time, meaning they are most likely to have two linebackers on the field in passing situations.

Last season it was Micah McFadden who started 14 games next to Okereke, and he had a strong season with 101 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and one interception. Originally a Day Three draft pick by the Giants a couple of years ago, McFadden seems to have secured a starting spot after taking a huge leap forward in 2023.

But what about after those two? There’s not a ton of experience there, with players like Adams and Coughlin more suited for special teams roles. Big Blue did draft Muasau in the sixth round, and perhaps this Day Three rookie could make an impact, but it’s likely that the Giants will rely heavily on Okereke and McFadden while hoping that both can stay healthy.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) eludes the tackle attempt of New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player who must step up in 2024: Simmons

As he's been throughout the course of his career, Simmons is such a wild card for the Giants defense. Going back to when he was drafted out of Clemson, it was unclear what role he would play in the NFL. Is he an edge rusher? An off-ball linebacker? A safety? The answer, still, is probably a combo of all three.

Simmons played in 17 games for the Giants last year, making four starts. He put up decent numbers with 50 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

Former DC Wink Martindale liked to use Simmons in pass-rushing situations, so it will be fun to see how new coordinator Shane Bowen deploys him. His versatility could make him a huge weapon, but he needs to step up and live up to being a Top 10 draft pick.

Biggest camp battle: McFadden vs. Simmons

In all likelihood, McFadden is a lock to start opposite of Okereke. But it would be nice to see Simmons at least make a run towards being a starter. Perhaps Simmons is used more as a linebacker/safety hybrid and plays on the field at the same time as McFadden and Okereke, but fans probably want to see Simmons push for an even more regular role, and that second LB spot might be his best chance.

Overall 2024 outlook

Things are looking up for the Giants at linebacker. Okereke is a Top 10 linebacker in all of football, and if McFadden can take another step forward, he could also be among the upper echelon of NFL starters. Simmons is a player who has left fans wanting more, but certainly has the potential to be a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball.

Depth is a question, sure, but if the starters can stay on the field, Big Blue should have one of the better linebacking duos in the league.