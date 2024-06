The Giants open their preseason slate on Aug. 8.

Here's their full exhibition schedule:

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Week 2: at Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.

Week 3: at New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Following New York's three-game preseason, they will get things going for real at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

