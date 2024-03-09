Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Is J.J. McCarthy destined for Big Blue?

The buzz around the Giants is whether the organization will draft a quarterback.

Will they trade up to get one of the top 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft or will they take another signal-caller from the No. 6 position (or even trade back)?

Big Blue needs help on the o-line and at wide receiver so GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have a lot of holes to fill and one top-10 pick to address one of them. There's a lot of buzz around Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy but will the national champion quarterback have his name called that early?



Here’s who some of the experts have the Giants selecting in their latest mock drafts…



Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

I can't see Joe Schoen leaving this first round without a quarterback. McCarthy has sky-high upside.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

The Giants provide the first twist in the draft. They've been on record talking more about taking a QB to replace Daniel Jones as their franchise leader with this high of a pick. McCarthy met with the team at the combine before showing off his live arm with zip and accuracy. He would be a big passing upgrade from Jones and also bring his own brand of tough, athletic playmaking.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

In a slight surprise, the Giants grab McCarthy to eventually start over again at QB. He might very well sit behind Daniel Jones in 2024 before getting the ball in 2025.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome / Matthew Hinton - USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Reid, ESPN

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

He is sure-handed and can beat coverage in multiple ways. His aggressive "my ball" mentality helped him tie for the most contested catches (24) in the FBS last season, routinely hauling in passes in tight coverage.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

General manager Joe Schoen won’t be able to hide his smile if Nabers is still available at No. 6. Regardless of who’s playing quarterback for the Giants, this offense drastically needs a true X receiver who changes how defenses game plan against it. Nabers is that, and more.