Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: J.J. McCarthy buzz continues; WRs in the mix at No. 6 overall
The Giants enter the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 6 overall pick.
Ahead of a pivotal season, how will the Giants use their first-round selection?
Here's what the experts have the Giants doing...
QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
Best-case scenario for the Giants, who get the QB they're reportedly interested in without giving up anything.
WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
The Giants are drastically undermanned at receiver and Darren Waller is maybe mulling retirement. Whether it’s Daniel Jones or a rookie from next year’s class, the Giants can’t expect their quarterback to succeed in this current iteration of the offense. Getting Nabers is just step one in revamping the scoring unit.
WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
With Saquon Barkley out and Darren Waller mulling over retirement, the Giants desperately need star power on offense, and Odunze fits the bill. There isn’t an area on the field where Odunze doesn’t win, and he can beat corners with every tool in the toolbox—speed, size, quickness, technique, and physicality. He’s the total package who would be the first wide receiver off the board in any other draft.
WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
I think the Giants would draft one of the top three quarterbacks in this class, but if all three are off the board once they’re on the clock, they’d probably find some help for Daniel Jones.
Malik Nabers is quick and athletic. He outplayed Kayshon Boutte when the two were in school together.