Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Could Big Blue trade up for next QB?

The Giants have a lot of holes as they look to return to the postseason for the 2024-25 season.

While the offensive line needs work and a skill position player is a must, what are the odds that Big Blue grabs one of the young QBs in this year's draft? With Daniel Jones returning from a season-ending injury, and his up-and-down nature, the Giants could be looking for their future signal caller in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants have the No. 6 pick, so it may take a bit of luck for a QB to land at that spot unless they decide to trade up.

Here’s who some of the experts have the Giants selecting in their latest mock drafts…

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

QB Drake Maye (UNC) - Picking at No. 5 after projected trade with Chargers

The Chargers, with new GM Joe Hortiz, may very well be interested in more picks. If Maye is available at No. 5, they'll field plenty of calls. To ensure they get their guy, the Giants trade up one spot.

Dan Parr, NFL.com

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

If the Giants are going to run it back with Daniel Jones, they might as well give him a true No. 1 wide receiver for the first time in his career. Nabers has the talent to provide the G-Men with an element they have missed since Odell Beckham Jr.'s heyday.



Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame)

This would be a tough decision to pull the trigger on with Evan Neal still on an expensive rookie deal, but the Giants desperately need offensive tackle help across from Andrew Thomas. Maybe Neal can find a home at guard, but his presence shouldn’t stop the Giants from considering a player as complete as Alt.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) catches a pass as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) defends at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Field Yates, ESPN.com

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

The Giants can land the most explosive player in the draft with Nabers, the former LSU star who plays at a warp speed that no defender can match. This would provide a huge boost to a Giants offense that had the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL last season and just 44 passing plays of 20-plus yards (better than just six other teams in the league).

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

DE Jared Verse (Florida State)

Will Anderson Jr.’s production dropped in his final year at Alabama (34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks to 17 and 10) but he proved his combination of power and speed was NFL-ready. I expect to see the same from Verse, who was no less of a problem for offensive lines in 2023 than he was in the previous season, even if his numbers were slightly less impressive in ‘23 (17 TFL, 9 sacks in ‘22; 12.5 and 9 in ‘23).