Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Will Big Blue upgrade WR or go for QB?

The Giants have a handful of options for what they can do at the 2024 NFL Draft.



New York and GM Joe Schoen own the No. 6 pick, and could look to make a big splash by drafting a QB or even trading up to get someone.

But if the top QBs are all gone and the Giants stay put at No. 6, will the team look to get a top wide receiver for Daniel Jones? Or maybe get him some extra protection on the offensive line?

Here’s who some experts have the Giants selecting at No. 6...



Bucky Brooks, NFL.com



The Giants must surround Daniel Jones with more playmakers in order for the well-compensated quarterback to thrive in a make-or-break year.



Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

Rome Odunze gives the Giants a player capable of working underneath and stretching the field vertically. The tandem of Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson is a bit more one-dimensional in that regard. New York is hoping that Odunze can offer the stability the team has been lacking at the position since Odell Beckham Jr. departed.



Walter Football

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

I think the Giants would draft one of the top three quarterbacks in this class, but if all three are off the board once they’re on the clock, they’d probably find some help for Daniel Jones.

Malik Nabers is quick and athletic. He outplayed Kayshon Boutte when the two were in school together.

Owain Jones, Pro Football Network

The Giants have made a rod for their own back, paying Daniel Jones $40 million a year. A bad decision made in the past shouldn’t stop them from exploring the market in 2024, and the front office may well be in job-saving mode.

J.J. McCarthy has the draft community split right now, but everyone needs to be ready for him to go earlier than many suggest. The former Michigan QB is a proven winner and has glowing athleticism with dextrous arm talent. At just 21, there is a case to be made that he should be the fourth QB off the board in April.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz and Nate Davis, USA Today



WR Malik Nabers (LSU)



Consensus again at No. 6 with New York adding the dynamic Nabers in both mock drafts. He enjoyed a stellar final season with Daniels and provides the Giants with an explosive playmaker with incredible yards-after-the-catch ability. He's right with Odunze as the second-best wideout in the draft and would've likely been the top receiver prospect in the last two NFL Drafts.

Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Interesting calculation for general manager Joe Schoen here in considering whether to reshuffle his offensive line or recalibrate his receiving corps. Beyond positional questions, though, there should be little doubt about what Nabers can bring to the Giants' offense, as his arrival could unlock the big-play threat that has long been lacking during the Daniel Jones era."

Davis: "Daniels’ primary target the past two seasons in Baton Rouge, Nabers really blossomed during a 2023 All-American campaign when he caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs. He’d slot in nicely to a Giants offense that hasn’t had a legitimate No. 1 target since fellow former Bayou Bengal Odell Beckham Jr. was traded following the 2018 season."