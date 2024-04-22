Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Trade up for the new franchise QB or get a WR for Daniel Jones?

The Giants enter the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 6 overall pick.

Ahead of a pivotal season, how will the Giants use their first-round selection?

Here's what the experts have the Giants doing...



Connor Hughes, SNY.tv

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (via trade up to No. 4)

McCarthy’s rise up draft boards is quite surprising. At one point it seemed like the Giants would be able to get him in the early portions of the second round. Now it’s hard to foresee any situation where he’s there at No. 6. The Vikings, like the Giants, are interested in drafting a quarterback. They hold two first-round picks (No. 11, 23), which is enough to make a very compelling offer to the Cardinals to come up for McCarthy.

The Giants must be aggressive if they want their new franchise quarterback. This trade is that. It might seem like an overpay based on most draft charts, but that’s what happens when you’re dealing for a quarterback. They need to outbid Minnesota. The immediate question after the Giants draft McCarthy: When will he start? New York is committed to Daniel Jones as their Week 1 starter no matter what they do in the draft, but that could change if McCarthy outplays him in training camp.

McCarthy, the moment he becomes a Giant, also becomes GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll’s guy. Jones is not that.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State

Best-case scenario for the Giants, who stand pat and have Marvin Harrison Jr. fall in their laps.

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (via trade up to No. 4)

New York moves up two spots -- tossing Arizona this year's third-round pick (No. 70 overall) and next year's second-rounder -- to land McCarthy. This is merely a mock draft, but I could see this deal coming to fruition. Joe Schoen didn't draft Daniel Jones, J.J. checks a lot of boxes, and Big Blue can get out of Jones' contract after this upcoming season. I assume that this projection could make headlines in New York. That's fine. I know the Giants have been going through all of the quarterback prospects diligently, as they should be.



Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trading up for a quarterback this year. If they stick and pick at No. 6, adding Nabers’ playmaking ability would be a good move.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (via trade up to No. 4)

The Daniel Jones Era could be coming to a close in New York. Remember, he wasn't this administration's pick, and the Giants signed Drew Lock in March to the sort of deal a team often gives a veteran before selecting a first-round quarterback. McCarthy wasn't required to throw the ball 40 times per game at Michigan thanks to the team's effective ground game, but he showed himself capable of threading passes into tight windows, moving effectively within the pocket and running for big gains when given the chance. The Giants trade a second-round pick this year and next (while possibly receiving a 2024 Day 3 selection in return) to jump up two slots, out-offering other potential suitors looking to leap into the Cardinals' spot.



Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

WR Rome Odunze - Washington

In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Giants miss out on the QB sweepstakes and are thus forced to defer to the WR group. That makes it sound like a suboptimal outcome, but it’s not. Rome Odunze is a ready-made WR1 with uncommon fluidity and body control.

