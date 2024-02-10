Giants 2024 Mock Draft Roundup: A playmaking WR the consensus for Big Blue

The Giants had high expectations heading into the 2023 season. But behind a battered offensive line, Big Blue ran headlong into a season of big disappointments, including losing quarterback Daniel Jones to an ACL tear in November.

New York went on to finish the year 6-11 and they now own the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.



While Jones is expected to be ready for the start of training camp and the regular season, GM Joe Schoen is expected to still look to add a quarterback this offseason. Some fans want to use the top-10 pick on a young passer, but early predictions have Big Blue targeting a WR to improve the offense and give Jones a true top target.



Here’s who some of the experts have the G-Men selecting in their latest mock drafts…

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

Odunze is my WR2 by the slimmest of margins. In fact, his contested-catch ability, as well as his body control, ranks in the top 20 percentile in a 10-season sample. I also cannot believe my models didn’t choose an O-lineman here either, as it is an area of big need. That should tell you how much my evaluations love Odunze.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)



As New York begins identifying young skill talent to build around, running back Saquon Barkley and Bowers are two of those tent poles. There is not a lot of sense in building around an almost 32-year-old tight end making $14 million+ over the next three years when you are multiple years away from contention.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome / Matthew Hinton - USA TODAY Sports

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

I think the Giants would draft one of the top three quarterbacks in this class, but if all three are off the board once they’re on the clock, they’d probably find some help for Jones. Nabers is quick and athletic. He outplayed Kayshon Boutte when the two were in school together.



Connor Livesay, 33rd Team

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

This might feel early for Odunze, but I think we need to start getting ready to hear and see his name popping up more in top-eight discussions. Oduzne is a high-IQ player whose toughness, competitiveness and skill set are much needed in New York. Odunze will walk in as one of the Giants’ best receivers and should have no issues putting up big production in Year 1.

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

Shoring up the offensive line could be a point of emphasis for the Giants in April. In the final year of evaluating if Jones is really “it,” don’t rule out the team providing their passer with an elite target. Nabers is productive, explosive, competitive, and — most importantly for the Giants and Jones — he has a reliable pair of hands.

Ryan Roberts, College Sports Wire

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

With the three top quarterbacks off the board, the Giants choose to help a skill position as well. The team has a couple of good complementary weapons, but no No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. Whether working inside or out, Nabers has the ability to change a game in a flash.