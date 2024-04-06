Giants 2024 Mock Draft Roundup: Finding right receiving weapon for offense

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and plenty of intrigue surround what the Giants will do with the No. 6 overall pick.

The offense continues to be a point of emphasis for the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen and as the draft draws closer it appears the general consensus is Big Blue will pursue a receiving threat to surround QB Daniel Jones. NFL Draft experts weigh in on who they believe the Giants will select…

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Nabers is a quarterback's dream. His loaded toolbox includes the ability to win off the line and downfield with quickness and physicality, separate from defenders and adjust to throws away from his frame.

Field Yates, ESPN

WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

The Giants' wide receiver corps does not have a difference-maker at the moment, but that would all change with Nabers. He's the most explosive player in the draft and a run-after-catch nightmare for defenses; he forced 27 missed tackles in 2023 during a breakout season. While the Giants appear open to considering a first-round quarterback, there are already four off the board here, so I think the team would turn its attention to upgrading around Daniel Jones.

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

The Giants have an underwhelming quarterback situation with Daniel Jones returning and Drew Lock now in the mix. I could see them tempted to get into the top three for a promising QB, but receiver is also a big need, and here they’ll have their choice of two studs in Odunze and Malik Nabers. Both are dazzling, but after drafting a blazer from the SEC last year in Jalin Hyatt, the hunch is they go for the bigger, more physical Odunze.

Charles McDonald, Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

The Giants move back and select an LSU wide receiver! But it’s not Malik Nabers, it’s the other LSU wide receiver. Thomas adds the size and outside-winning elements to the Giants' offense that they have so desperately sought the past few years. Thomas' game isn’t advanced at this point, but he rapidly improved throughout 2023 and his athleticism and flashes show there is more to tap into. Since the Giants are still figuring out their timeline, Thomas should be eased along early. Hopefully.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

I love Quinyon Mitchell. I love his size. I love his length. I love his athleticism. I love his tenacity. I want to get all that out of the way before I say the dumb thing I'm about to say. I love all of it, but am I the only one concerned about a corner from the MAC? There isn't exactly a long list of success stories! The concern isn't enough to keep me from drafting him, but my big dumb brain has big dumb thoughts it wants to share.