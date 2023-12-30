Giants 2023 transaction tracker: Darrian Beavers signed to active roster, Mason Crosby activated from practice squad

Here is a look at the latest Giants roster moves...

Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m.

The Giants have made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster as the oft-injured sixth-round draft pick looks to make his NFL debut.

New York has also activated veteran kicker Mason Crosby from the practice squad for the second straight week.

WR Dennis Houston is also being elevated from the PS with Wan'Dale Robinson listed as questionable due to a quad injury heading into the matchup.

Lastly, third-string TE Lawrence Cager has also been placed on injured reserve, ultimately ending his season with a groin injury.

Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed veteran quarterback Matt Barkley off the Giants' practice squad to their active roster, according to numerous reports.

Big Blue brought Barkley in when their QB room was facing numerous injuries due to his experience and familiarity with head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen from their days together in Buffalo.

He never saw action, though, and with Tyrod Taylor now back in the mix he's been relegated back to third-string duties the past couple of weeks.

Barkley now heads to Jacksonville, where starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of their matchup with the Panthers.



Dec. 24, 6:31 p.m.

After signing him to the practice squad earlier this week, the Giants have activated kicker Mason Crosby to the active roster for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be Crosby's first game of the 2023 season, his 17th in the NFL. In a 258-game career all with the Green Bay Packers, the 39-year-old kicker has an 81.4 percent career field goal percentage and 97.3 percent extra point percentage. He made 50 of 63 field goal attempts over his last two years with the Packers.

Linebacker Tomon Fox was also elevated from the practice squad for Mondy and tackle Matt Peart was activated from injured reserve.

The team also announced Sunday that tackle Evan Neal was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Dec. 22, 4:30 p.m.

The Giants are bringing in another veteran kicker following a season-ending injury to Randy Bullock.

Big Blue signed Mason Crosby to the practice squad on Friday and he will get the start on Christmas Day vs. the Eagles, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network

Cade York, who initially replaced Bullock, is headed to the practice-squad IR after aggravating a leg injury earlier in the week.

Crosby, 39, is a 17-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers before being signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad this season.

He has not appeared in a game yet this year.

Nov. 24, 12:20 p.m.

New York made a move on Friday by officially signing kicker Randy Bullock to the active roster as the veteran kicker now joins the 53-man roster.

Bullock first signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Nov. 2 but had been Big Blue’s primary kicker over the last three games with Graham Gano on IR. The 33-year-old has been perfect since joining New York, going 2-for-2 in field goal attempts and 6-for-6 in extra points.

Additionally, the Giants re-signed kicker Cade York to the practice squad after the team placed him on waivers on Nov. 22. York has yet to appear in a game for the Giants this season.

Nov. 8, 11:39 a.m.

With Daniel Jones out for the year after tearing his ACL and Tyrod Taylor on IR after hurting his ribs, the Giants are in need of help at quarterback.

And they're getting it by signing QB Matt Barkley to the active roster, per multiple reports.



The signing of Barkley comes after QB Jacob Eason signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.



Without Jones, the Giants have been using undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as QB1.

After replacing Jones during New York's loss in Week 8 against the Jets, the Giants barely allowed DeVito to throw.

In Week 9, DeVito was unleashed a bit throwing-wise, but struggled badly in Big Blue's blowout loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.



Nov. 2, 4:54 p.m.

After trying out a handful of kickers earlier in the day, it seems that the Giants have made a decision.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing veteran kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

The 33-year-old Bullock has kicked for six teams in his pro career, most recently with the Tennessee Titans for the past two seasons. Bullock even kicked for the Giants in 2016, appearing in one game while making two out of three extra points.

Kicker Graham Gano has been a limited participant at practice this week. Gano missed two very makeable field goals in Sunday's loss to the Jets, and his knee issue could ultimately require surgery, which would land him on IR.

Nov. 2, 2:50 p.m.

With Graham Gano landing back on the injury report due to a lingering left knee issue, the Giants decided to work out a handful of kickers this week.



The team reportedly gave veterans Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, Randy Bullock, and Matthew Wright a look at Thursday’s practice.



Gano, who signed a three-year extension with the team this offseason, has been extremely reliable since joining the Giants back in 2020. He hasn't quite looked like himself this season, though, making just 11 of 17 field goal attempts. Two of those misses proved to be costly in last week's overtime loss to the Jets.



Oct. 31, 4:59 p.m.

The Giants have indeed added a veteran quarterback, signing Matt Barkley to the practice squad.

Adding Barkley always seemed like a likely outcome due to the quarterback's familiarity with Brian Daboll's offense. Barkley and Daboll were together in Buffalo from 2018-20.

The USC product, now 33, has bounced around the league the past few years, including a second stint with Buffalo and stops in Atlanta, Carolina, and Tennessee.

Even with Tommy DeVito being signed to the 53-man roster, there's a good chance that Barkley will be considered Daniel Jones' backup sooner rather than later.

Oct. 31, 3:46 p.m.

The Giants are signing Tommy DeVito to the active roster, his agent Sean Stellato told Adam Schefter of ESPN.



DeVito played the majority of Sunday's loss to the Jets after replacing Tyrod Taylor, who injured his ribs and was taken to the hospital.

With DeVito in the game, the Giants ran the ball on nearly every play, not wanting him to do much of anything through the air.

Daniel Jones is expected to be back on Sunday when the Giants face the Raiders in Las Vegas, so DeVito will likely enter the game as QB2.

Oct. 30, 12:45 p.m.

The Giants got a boost with Daniel Jones being cleared to return to action, but with Tyrod Taylor banged up with sore ribs that required an overnight stay at a hospital and Tommy DeVito struggling in his NFL debut, the organization appears set to bring in another quarterback.

“There’s definitely a possibility” New York signs another passer this week, Brian Daboll told the media Monday morning. The head coach added he is planning to speak with general manager Joe Schoen about it later in the day.

The Giants hosted quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book for official workouts on Monday, Oct. 16 after the Week 6 loss in Buffalo but did not sign either quarterback.

Barkley, 33, has familiarity with Daboll's offense as the 2013 fourth-round pick spent three seasons together with the Bills.

Book, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame is a younger option at 25. He was drafted by the Saints before spending time on practice squads in Philadelphia and New England.

Oct. 24, 5:55 p.m.

The Giants added two running backs to bolster their roster.

The team announced they have signed Jashaun Corbin from the Carolina Panthers practice squad. Corbin, 23, is an undrafted rookie out of Florida State. The other running back is Deon Jackson, as the Duke product was claimed by the Giants from the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson, 24, played his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He played two games with the Colts in 2023 before he was waived and claimed by the Browns. Jackson did not take a snap with Cleveland.

In 27 career games, Jackson has run for 281 yards on 94 carries and two touchdowns.



In addition, the Giants placed running back Eric Gray and tackle Matt Peart on injured reserve. The Giants also signed OLB Justin Hollins to their practice squad.

Oct. 23, 1:42 p.m.

With the Giants having a number of issues in the punt return game on Sunday against Washington, the team has made a roster move to address the problem.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are signing wide receiver and return specialist Gunner Olszewski to the practice squad.

The 26-year-old was a First Team All-Pro selection with the New England Patriots in 2020, when he led the NFL with an average of 17.9 yards per punt return. Olszewski played last season with the Steelers and was recently released by Pittsburgh.

Rookie Eric Gray suffered a calf injury on Sunday and also muffed a punt, as it's been a struggle for him in the punt return game to this point. The Giants then used Sterling Shepard to return punts on Sunday, and he also muffed a punt, which led to the Commanders' only touchdown.

While Olszewski has signed as a member of the practice squad, it seems likely he'll be elevated for gamedays and could soon be added to the active roster.

Oct. 22, 12:55 p.m.

Saquon Barkley told reporters this week that he did not want to be traded ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, and it certainly sounds like he'll get his wish.

Multiple reports on Sunday indicated that the Giants have no intention of dealing the star running back this season, which he confirmed following the team's win over Washington.

Barkley told reporters that he had a conversation with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll during the week and they revealed that they intend to keep him moving forward.

The first-round pick has played in just three games this season due to an ankle injury, but he's put together back-to-back strong performances.

Barkley ran for 93 yards on 24 carries last week against Buffalo and then hauled in a touchdown in this week's meeting with the Commanders.

On the season, Barkley now has two touchdowns, 284 rushing yards and is averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Oct. 21, 5:10 p.m.

The Giants have elevated quarterback Tommy DeVito and OL Jalen Mayfield from the practice squad for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

DeVito's elevation comes as Daniel Jones' status remains in question. He was listed as questionable in the team's injury report on Friday but bringing up DeVito could mean that he won't play this Sunday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Jones is considered a "longshot" to play.

As for Mayfield, the move makes sense considering the team recently placed left tackle Josh Ezeudu and guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve this week.

The Giants' offensive line continues to be ravaged by injuries, with Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) all ruled out for Sunday, Mayfield could get some run in the coming weeks.

Oct. 17, 3:39 p.m.

The Giants' injuries on their offensive line continue to add up.

Left tackle Josh Ezeudu has been placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury he suffered during the second quarter of New York's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With the team very shorthanded up front, general manager Joe Schoen and company continue to turn over every stone in search of offensive line help, and they're now reuniting with an old friend.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants are bringing back guard/tackle Tyre Phillips, who had been a member of the Eagles practice squad.

Phillips appeared in 12 games for the Giants last season, making five starts. He didn't make the Giants out of this year's training camp and eventually ended up with Philadelphia.

Additionally, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Giants are signing tackle Josh Miles off of the Atlanta practice squad. The 27-year-old also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Oct. 16, 5:55 p.m.

Daniel Jones didn't play on Sunday night in Buffalo due to a neck injury, and with head coach Brian Daboll providing no further update on Jones' health on Monday, the Giants may be looking to add some quarterback depth.

According to the league's transaction wire, quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book both had official workouts with the Giants on Monday.

Barkley, 33, would make sense as a depth option for the Giants given his familiarity with Daboll's offense. Daboll and Barkley were together in Buffalo for three seasons.

Book, a Notre Dame product and a younger option at 25, was drafted by the Saints but as also spent time on the Philadelphia and New England practice squads.

Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m.

The Giants announced an umber of moves Saturday night including placing OLB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

Ojulari has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not travel with the team to Buffalo for their Sunday night matchup with the Bills. The IR designation means Ojulari will miss a minimum of four weeks.

In corresponding moves, the Giants elevated quarterback Tommy DeVito from the practice squad. With Daniel Jones officially out for Sunday, DeVito will be the backup to Tyrod Taylor on Sunday.

Guard Justin Pugh was also elevated from the practice squad. The Giants signed OL Jalen Mayfield from the practice squad.

Oct. 10, 8:53 p.m.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was restored to the practice squad after being placed on IR in early September with an undisclosed injury.

Beasley played in limited games in 2022 with the Buccaneers and Bills. In four games, he was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 35 yards. In 2021, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards.

In addition, the Giants announced they have released CB Amani Oruwariye and wide receiver Cam Sims from the practice squad.

According to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, the Giants are also signing veteran offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste to the practice squad.

Oct. 7, 6:57 p.m.

The Giants announced Saturday that they elevated offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad for their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

With Big Blue down three linemen for this game -- Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Shane Lemieux -- Mayfield and Thomas will be used to give the Giants some depth on the offensive line.

One non-move of note was the Giants did not elevate a tight end to play alongside Darren Waller. That bodes well for Daniel Bellinger (knee) who was listed as questionable this week.

Oct. 3, 12:16 p.m.

In desperate need of offensive line depth, the Giants are bringing back a familiar face.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Big Blue is adding former first-round pick Justin Pugh to their practice squad.

Selected by the Giants 19th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, Pugh played five seasons in New York before spending the next five in Arizona. Pugh tore his ACL last season and had remained a free agent until now.

The Giants were already banged up along the line heading into Monday's game against Seattle, with Andrew Thomas sidelined. Center John Michael Schmitz was then injured on a QB sneak play, which caused more shuffling along the interior of the line.

As a result of all the injuries, Seattle feasted to the tune of 11 sacks in a dominant 24-3 win.

Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m.

With multiple injuries on their offensive line early on this season, the Giants can use all the help they can get, and they hosted a familiar face for a workout this week.



Former Big Blue first-round pick Justin Pugh tried out for the team while in Arizona on Wednesday.

The Syracuse product started 63 games over his five seasons with the Giants at both tackle and guard. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent and also spent five years there.

Pugh appeared in just five games last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 6.

While no deal has come about just yet, the 33-year-old has been very vocal about his desire for a return not just to the NFL, but particularly to New York.



Sept. 12, 10:07 a.m.

The Giants are working out receivers/return specialists James Proche and Andre Roberts on Tuesday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Roberts, 35, was with the Carolina Panthers last season, appearing in three games. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, playing in 16 games.

Earlier in his career, Roberts made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons (2018 to 2020) as a return specialist.

Proche, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

He worked as a punt returner last season, but only had four returns.

Aug. 30, 2:07 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced outside linebackers Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox, linebacker Darrian Beavers, cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye and tight end Ryan Jones are among the players back on Big Blue’s practice squad.

Daboll confirmed reports that offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, safety Alex Cook, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green and quarterback Tommy DeVito had all signed on for the practice squad as well.

The team has four additional spots they can fill on the 16-man practice squad.

Aug. 30, 1:38 p.m.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, released by the Giants on Tuesday, is returning to Big Blue as a member of the practice squad, per NFL Netwofk's Mike Garafolo.

This was the expected move, as it will give Beasley time to recover more fully from a leg injury without having to take up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Giants are also reportedly signing OL Tyre Phillips, QB Tommy DeVito, DL Ryder Anderson, WR Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green, safety Alex Cook back to the practice squad, while also adding former Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson and former Dallas wide receiver Dennis Houston to the practice squad.

Aug. 29, 11:02 a.m.

After acquiring defensive end Boogie Basham from the Buffalo Bills, it turns out that Oshane Ximines is the odd man out on the D-line, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan reporting that the Giants will release him.

A third-round pick of the Giants in 2019, Ximines recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but a shoulder injury derailed him in 2020, and he never seemed to get back to the same level. in a combined 25 games over the last two seasons, Ximines recorded just 2.0 sacks while seeing his playing time fluctuate.

Aug. 29, 9:00 a.m.

With the Giants -- and all NFL teams -- needing to trim their roster to 53 players by 4:00 p.m., Big Blue has made some moves at wide receiver.

Wan'Dale Robinson, last year's second-round pick who showed plenty of promise before tearing his ACL, will be activated off of the PUP List, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is being released, per multiple reports.

Crowder signed with the Giants this offseason, but with the team having an abundance of slot receivers on the roster, Crowder was the odd man out.

Also of note, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that wideout Kalil Pimpleton is being released, and multiple reports indicate that running back Jashaun Corbin has been cut, though the Giants may try to keep him on the practice squad.

Aug. 27, 10:00 a.m.

The Giants made the first of what figures to be a handful of cuts over the next few days, releasing veteran running back James Robinson on Sunday morning.

Robinson landed with Big Blue late in training camp as potential insurance at the position when Saquon Barkley was still sitting out of practices.

With Barkley back and ready to roll for the regular season, Robinson just became a roster casualty.

In New York's final preseason game Saturday night, he received his biggest workload so far, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards including a long 28-yard run in the second quarter.

Additionally, the Giants have cut WR Jaydon Mickens, DL Kevin Atkins, OL Julien Davenport, OL Korey Cunningham, DE Tashawn Bower, DB Darren Evans, and DL Brandin Bryant.

Aug. 19, 2:03 p.m.

The Giants released cornerback Rodarius Williams on Saturday morning, head coach Brian Daboll announced in his afternoon news conference.

"No, no, he wasn't hurt," he said when asked about why Williams did not play in Friday's 21-19 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. "We actually released him this morning. We have some younger guys, so it's kind of been busy here in meetings. Yeah, that happened this morning."

Williams, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In eight regular-season games with the Giants from 2021-22, Williams totaled 16 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

A Shreveport, La., native, Williams starred at Oklahoma State from 2016-20.



Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m,

The Giants announced the signing of offensive tackle Julien Davenport and in a corresponding move, the club waived/injured linebacker Troy Brown.

Brown, 24, was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ole Miss.

Aug. 15, 4:30 p.m.

The Giants have signed offensive tackle Julien Davenport, according to numerous reports.

Davenport, a former fourth-round pick, worked out with Big Blue during Tuesday afternoon's practice. With the team looking for more depth at the tackle position, they decided to keep him around.

The New Jersey native has been a bit of a journeyman spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans over the years.

Davenport has appeared in 60 career games with 32 starts and his last regular-season appearance came back in 2021.

Aug. 15, 3:30 p.m.

The Giants announced they had claimed linebacker Ray Wilborn off waivers and placed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton on injured reserve.

Wilborn was recently released by the Denver Broncos, where he played in two games and was on 14 snaps on special teams late last season.

The 26-year-old was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ball State in 2020 by the Atlanta Falcons before he was released before the season and spent part of that year on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He spent the 2021 season in Green Bay on the Packers practice squad before he finally broke into the NFL with the Broncos last season.

The team announced Hamilton sustained a lower left leg injury during the team's first joint practice in Detroit. He played 39 snaps as a reserve tackle last season and 38 on special teams for Big Blue in 2022.