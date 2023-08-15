Giants 2023 transaction tracker: Big Blue signs OT Julien Davenport after Tuesday's workout

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Julien Davenport (70) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at the latest Giants roster moves...

Aug. 15, 4:30 p.m.

The Giants have signed offensive tackle Julien Davenport, according to numerous reports.

Davenport, a former fourth-round pick, worked out with Big Blue during Tuesday afternoon's practice. With the team looking for more depth at the tackle position, they decided to keep him around.

The New Jersey-native has been a bit of a journeyman spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans over the years.

Davenport has appeared in 60 career games with 32 starts and his last regular season appearance came back in 2021.