Giants 2023 transaction tracker: Big Blue elevates QB Tommy DeVito, OL Jalen Mayfield from practice squad

Here is a look at the latest Giants roster moves...

Oct. 21, 5:10 p.m.

The Giants have elevated quarterback Tommy DeVito and OL Jalen Mayfield from the practice squad for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

DeVito's elevation comes as Daniel Jones' status remains in question. He was listed as questionable in the team's injury report on Friday but bringing up DeVito could mean that he won't play this Sunday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Jones is considered a "longshot" to play.

As for Mayfield, the move makes sense considering the team recently placed left tackle Josh Ezeudu and guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve this week.

The Giants' offensive line continues to be ravaged by injuries, with Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) all ruled out for Sunday, Mayfield could get some run in the coming weeks.

Oct. 17, 3:39 p.m.

The Giants' injuries on their offensive line continue to add up.

Left tackle Josh Ezeudu has been placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury he suffered during the second quarter of New York's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With the team very shorthanded up front, general manager Joe Schoen and company continue to turn over every stone in search of offensive line help, and they're now reuniting with an old friend.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants are bringing back guard/tackle Tyre Phillips, who had been a member of the Eagles practice squad.

Phillips appeared in 12 games for the Giants last season, making five starts. He didn't make the Giants out of this year's training camp and eventually ended up with Philadelphia.

Additionally, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Giants are signing tackle Josh Miles off of the Atlanta practice squad. The 27-year-old also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Oct. 16, 5:55 p.m.

Daniel Jones didn't play on Sunday night in Buffalo due to a neck injury, and with head coach Brian Daboll providing no further update on Jones' health on Monday, the Giants may be looking to add some quarterback depth.

According to the league's transaction wire, quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book both had official workouts with the Giants on Monday.

Barkley, 33, would make sense as a depth option for the Giants given his familiarity with Daboll's offense. Daboll and Barkley were together in Buffalo for three seasons.

Book, a Notre Dame product and a younger option at 25, was drafted by the Saints but as also spent time on the Philadelphia and New England practice squads.

Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m.

The Giants announced an umber of moves Saturday night including placing OLB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.

Ojulari has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not travel with the team to Buffalo for their Sunday night matchup with the Bills. The IR designation means Ojulari will miss a minimum of four weeks.

In corresponding moves, the Giants elevated quarterback Tommy DeVito from the practice squad. With Daniel Jones officially out for Sunday, DeVito will be the backup to Tyrod Taylor on Sunday.

Guard Justin Pugh was also elevated from the practice squad. The Giants signed OL Jalen Mayfield from the practice squad.

Oct. 10, 8:53 p.m.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was restored to the practice squad after being placed on IR in early September with an undisclosed injury.

Beasley played in limited games in 2022 with the Buccaneers and Bills. In four games, he was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 35 yards. In 2021, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards.

In addition, the Giants announced they have released CB Amani Oruwariye and wide receiver Cam Sims from the practice squad.

According to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, the Giants are also signing veteran offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste to the practice squad.

Oct. 7, 6:57 p.m.

The Giants announced Saturday that they elevated offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad for their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

With Big Blue down three linemen for this game -- Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Shane Lemieux -- Mayfield and Thomas will be used to give the Giants some depth on the offensive line.

One non-move of note was the Giants did not elevate a tight end to play alongside Darren Waller. That bodes well for Daniel Bellinger (knee) who was listed as questionable this week.

Oct. 3, 12:16 p.m.

In desperate need of offensive line depth, the Giants are bringing back a familiar face.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Big Blue is adding former first-round pick Justin Pugh to their practice squad.

Selected by the Giants 19th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, Pugh played five seasons in New York before spending the next five in Arizona. Pugh tore his ACL last season and had remained a free agent until now.

The Giants were already banged up along the line heading into Monday's game against Seattle, with Andrew Thomas sidelined. Center John Michael Schmitz was then injured on a QB sneak play, which caused more shuffling along the interior of the line.

As a result of all the injuries, Seattle feasted to the tune of 11 sacks in a dominant 24-3 win.

Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m.

With multiple injuries on their offensive line early on this season, the Giants can use all the help they can get, and they hosted a familiar face for a workout this week.



Former Big Blue first-round pick Justin Pugh tried out for the team while in Arizona on Wednesday.

The Syracuse product started 63 games over his five seasons with the Giants at both tackle and guard. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent and also spent five years there.

Pugh appeared in just five games last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 6.

While no deal has come about just yet, the 33-year-old has been very vocal about his desire for a return not just to the NFL, but particularly to New York.



Sept. 12, 10:07 a.m.

The Giants are working out receivers/return specialists James Proche and Andre Roberts on Tuesday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Roberts, 35, was with the Carolina Panthers last season, appearing in three games. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, playing in 16 games.

Earlier in his career, Roberts made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons (2018 to 2020) as a return specialist.

Proche, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

He worked as a punt returner last season, but only had four returns.

Aug. 30, 2:07 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced outside linebackers Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox, linebacker Darrian Beavers, cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye and tight end Ryan Jones are among the players back on Big Blue’s practice squad.

Daboll confirmed reports that offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, safety Alex Cook, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green and quarterback Tommy DeVito had all signed on for the practice squad as well.

The team has four additional spots they can fill on the 16-man practice squad.

Aug. 30, 1:38 p.m.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, released by the Giants on Tuesday, is returning to Big Blue as a member of the practice squad, per NFL Netwofk's Mike Garafolo.

This was the expected move, as it will give Beasley time to recover more fully from a leg injury without having to take up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Giants are also reportedly signing OL Tyre Phillips, QB Tommy DeVito, DL Ryder Anderson, WR Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green, safety Alex Cook back to the practice squad, while also adding former Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson and former Dallas wide receiver Dennis Houston to the practice squad.

Aug. 29, 11:02 a.m.

After acquiring defensive end Boogie Basham from the Buffalo Bills, it turns out that Oshane Ximines is the odd man out on the D-line, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan reporting that the Giants will release him.

A third-round pick of the Giants in 2019, Ximines recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but a shoulder injury derailed him in 2020, and he never seemed to get back to the same level. in a combined 25 games over the last two seasons, Ximines recorded just 2.0 sacks while seeing his playing time fluctuate.

Aug. 29, 9:00 a.m.

With the Giants -- and all NFL teams -- needing to trim their roster to 53 players by 4:00 p.m., Big Blue has made some moves at wide receiver.

Wan'Dale Robinson, last year's second-round pick who showed plenty of promise before tearing his ACL, will be activated off of the PUP List, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is being released, per multiple reports.

Crowder signed with the Giants this offseason, but with the team having an abundance of slot receivers on the roster, Crowder was the odd man out.

Also of note, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that wideout Kalil Pimpleton is being released, and multiple reports indicate that running back Jashaun Corbin has been cut, though the Giants may try to keep him on the practice squad.

Aug. 27, 10:00 a.m.

The Giants made the first of what figures to be a handful of cuts over the next few days, releasing veteran running back James Robinson on Sunday morning.

Robinson landed with Big Blue late in training camp as potential insurance at the position when Saquon Barkley was still sitting out of practices.

With Barkley back and ready to roll for the regular season, Robinson just became a roster casualty.

In New York's final preseason game Saturday night, he received his biggest workload so far, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards including a long 28-yard run in the second quarter.

Additionally, the Giants have cut WR Jaydon Mickens, DL Kevin Atkins, OL Julien Davenport, OL Korey Cunningham, DE Tashawn Bower, DB Darren Evans, and DL Brandin Bryant.

Aug. 19, 2:03 p.m.

The Giants released cornerback Rodarius Williams on Saturday morning, head coach Brian Daboll announced in his afternoon news conference.

"No, no, he wasn't hurt," he said when asked about why Williams did not play in Friday's 21-19 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. "We actually released him this morning. We have some younger guys, so it's kind of been busy here in meetings. Yeah, that happened this morning."

Williams, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In eight regular-season games with the Giants from 2021-22, Williams totaled 16 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

A Shreveport, La., native, Williams starred at Oklahoma State from 2016-20.



Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m,

The Giants announced the signing of offensive tackle Julien Davenport and in a corresponding move, the club waived/injured linebacker Troy Brown.

Brown, 24, was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ole Miss.

Aug. 15, 4:30 p.m.

The Giants have signed offensive tackle Julien Davenport, according to numerous reports.

Davenport, a former fourth-round pick, worked out with Big Blue during Tuesday afternoon's practice. With the team looking for more depth at the tackle position, they decided to keep him around.

The New Jersey native has been a bit of a journeyman spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans over the years.

Davenport has appeared in 60 career games with 32 starts and his last regular-season appearance came back in 2021.

Aug. 15, 3:30 p.m.

The Giants announced they had claimed linebacker Ray Wilborn off waivers and placed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton on injured reserve.

Wilborn was recently released by the Denver Broncos, where he played in two games and was on 14 snaps on special teams late last season.

The 26-year-old was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ball State in 2020 by the Atlanta Falcons before he was released before the season and spent part of that year on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He spent the 2021 season in Green Bay on the Packers practice squad before he finally broke into the NFL with the Broncos last season.

The team announced Hamilton sustained a lower left leg injury during the team's first joint practice in Detroit. He played 39 snaps as a reserve tackle last season and 38 on special teams for Big Blue in 2022.