Giants’ 2023 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

The Giants were among the league’s surprising teams in 2022. They not only made the playoffs but beat the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.

What do Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll have in store for an encore?

Here’s a prediction of what’s to come for the 2023 season.

Week 1: vs Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 10, 8:20 p.m.

The Giants have a miserably difficult schedule this year. Their opening stretch might actually be the most challenging. The Cowboys seem to have Big Blue's number lately. This one will be close, but Dallas pulls it out.

LOSS

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m.

The Cardinals seem to be at a crossroads with quarterback Kyler Murray, who hasn’t lived up to his first-overall draft pick selection and may not be ready for the early part of the season coming off an ACL tear. This is a major test for the Giants — traveling to Arizona on a short week. Daboll, the reigning coach of the year, will likely have his guys prepared.

WIN

Week 3: at San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 21, 8:15 p.m.

The Giants are headed in the right direction with Joe Schoen building this roster. They’re still a year or two away from being in the same class as the 49ers. Add in the fact this game is in San Francisco and on a Thursday night? It’s hard to see the Giants winning.

LOSS

Week 4: vs Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m.

The Seahawks, like the Giants, were among the NFL’s surprise teams a year ago. Will Geno Smith be able to do it a second year in a row? I have my doubts.

WIN

Week 5: at Miami Dolphins, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

The biggest question with the Dolphins is if, or for how long, QB Tua Tagovailoa will stay healthy. Mike White is a great backup. That helps some. The concern here for the Giants is how their defense matches up with Miami’s playmaking wideouts, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

LOSS

Week 6: at Buffalo Bills, Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m.

Like the 49ers, the Bills are just in a different class than the Giants right now. The Giants are closing the gap. They’re just not there yet.

LOSS

Week 7: vs Washington Commanders, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.

The Commanders, with owner Dan Snyder finally gone, are headed in the right direction. This will be a regrouping year for the franchise, though. The Giants shouldn’t have an issue winning this game.

WIN

Week 8: vs New York Jets, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

This game’s going to be a fun one. The Jets are clearly the more talented team, but do the Giants have an edge with coaching? Talent prevails in the end.

LOSS

Week 9: at Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 5, 4:25 p.m.

The Raiders feel like a team ready to combust. They weren’t very good last year and likely got worse by flipping Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo. You’d think Josh McDaniels would have learned from his mistakes as the Broncos coach many moons ago.

WIN

Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m.

It will be fascinating to see what the Cowboys look like this year now that Mike McCarthy is calling plays. Until the Giants beat them, though, it’s hard to see the Giants beating them.

LOSS

Week 11: at Washington Commanders, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.

Again: The Commanders are going to be a very bad team this year. This should be an easy win for the Giants as long as their core players remain healthy.

WIN

Week 12: vs New England Patriots, Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

The return of Bill O’Brien as the Patriots' offensive coordinator should provide a legitimate boost. His failures as a general manager pollute people’s memory of just how good of a coach he is. Still, can he save quarterback Mac Jones? That’s doubtful.

WIN

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs Green Bay Packers, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m.

The Packers can’t possibly exchange another Hall of Fame quarterback for another Hall of Fame quarterback, right? Their luck eventually needs to run out with Jordan Love? Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get enough credit for what he was able to do with a subpar roster last year. This could be a long year for Green Bay.

WIN

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

The newly acquired Carr should provide some stability for the Saints offense, but the roster around him really isn’t all that intimidating. This is a game the Giants should have.

WIN

Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m.

Schoen said the goal for the Giants this season was closing the gap between themselves and the Eagles, who manhandled New York in the postseason. The Giants are a better team this year than they were, but the Eagles didn’t exactly take a step back.

LOSS

Week 17: vs L.A. Rams, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.

Matt Stafford is healthy, and because he’s healthy, the Rams should be among the NFC’s better teams. This could be a tough one for the Giants.

LOSS

Week 18: vs Philadelphia Eagles, Jan. 7, TBD

The Giants enter this game 8-8. There’s a good chance the Eagles are resting their starters, which could give the Giants a victory. I don’t see that happening. I think the Cowboys will keep pace with Philadelphia throughout the year, and the Eagles will need this game to repeat as NFC East champs.

LOSS

Final Record: 8-9