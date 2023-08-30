Giants’ 2023 practice squad: Tracking the additions

The New York Giants finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, although the team will obviously do a little shuffling between now and the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10.

With the initial 53 out of the way, the Giants will now turn their attention to putting together their 16-man practice squad, which will begin on Wednesday.

Once waivers clear at noon ET, those who go unclaimed become free agents and are eligible to be signed by any team, either to the 53-man roster or practice squad.

That, obviously, includes the players’ New York cut on Tuesday.

As a quick reminder, here are the waiver wire and practice squad rules for 2023.

Now that we have all that out of the way, stay up to date with all of the Giants’ reported practice squad moves by following along with our tracker below, which will be updated regularly (newest moves are at the bottom).

Expected additions

Giants are cutting WR Cole Beasley per @MikeGarafolo BUT he’s expected to still be a member of the Giants on the practice squad until he’s healthy. pic.twitter.com/ffzsFofyoR — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire