Giants 2023 Position Breakdown: What's the next step for QB Daniel Jones?

The Giants head into the 2023 season looking to build momentum off of last year's playoff run. Pieces have been added via free agency and the draft, but are the Giants ready to take that next step towards becoming a Super Bowl contender?

Let's take a look at how the Giants are shaping up at each position, starting with the all-important quarterback position...

QB Projected Depth Chart

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backup; Tyrod Taylor

Third-string/Practice squad: Tommy DeVito

Key losses: Davis Webb (hired as Broncos QB coach)

Overview

Heading into last season, there were legitimate questions about Daniel Jones' future with the Giants.

Those questions are gone.

In what was a make-or-break season for the QB, Jones rose to the occasion, helping lead the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season and even winning a playoff game on the road in Minnesota.

Overall, Jones' numbers were strong. He completed a career-best 67 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 TDs and five interceptions. He also added 708 yards on the ground and seven more touchdowns.

Jones was rewarded handsomely, as the Duke product signed a new four-year, $160 million that obviously cements him as the team's franchise QB.

There's no question that Jones has a good grasp of Brian Daboll's offense, but what about the other QBs on the roster? Is there enough talent on the depth chart behind Jones?

Let's take a deeper look...

Key Concern: What if Daniel Jones gets hurt?

Jones is clearly the guy for Big Blue, and the Giants come off a nine-win season looking to be even better in 2023. But how many times have we seen a promising team have their season derailed by a star quarterback going down with an injury?

If Jones gets hurt, even if it's just for a handful of games, the Giants QB depth will be tested. Yes, Tyrod Taylor is a veteran who has started 53 regular season games in the NFL. That, undoubtedly, is a good thing.

But Taylor appeared in only three games last season, with most of it being mop-up duty. When he last got meaningful playing time in 2021 with the Houston Texans, his numbers weren’t very impressive. Sure, he was playing with a team that finished 4-13, but Taylor went 2-4 as a starter and completed 60.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Taylor will be 34 years old at the start of the season, so it’s fair to wonder how much he really has left in the tank.

Then there’s Tommy DeVito, a New Jersey product who played collegiately at Syracuse before transferring to Illinois. He didn’t end up getting drafted, but the Giants signed DeVito shortly after the draft in hopes he can push for the backup spot, or be the third quarterback at the very least.

There’s still a chance the Giants bring in someone else as a backup option before the regular season starts, but as things stand right now, there’s a definite question mark after Jones on the depth chart.

X-Factor: Will Jones be as willing to run on new contract?

In Year One in Daboll's offense, Jones used his legs early and often. He ran the ball 120 times in 2022, nearly double his previous career high of 65 rush attempts in 2020. After seeing how effective Josh Allen was when it came to using his legs in Daboll's offense, it was no surprise that Jones was asked to scramble or get out on designed runs in big situations.

But now, that Jones has been paid and the Giants have made a hefty financial investment into him, will Big Blue be as willing to have Jones running, which can put him in situations where he's more likely to be hit.

Remember, 2022 was a contract season for Jones, so he was doing everything he could to earn a new deal. Now that the new deal is in place, will the QB be willing -- or as willing -- to put his body on the line?

Biggest Camp Battle: Tyrod Taylor vs. Tommy DeVito

There's not a whole lot of drama when it comes to the Giants depth chart at quarterback. Jones is the starter, and the team hopes he'll take every single offense snap this season (excluding blowout wins when they can give him a spell). Taylor is the experienced backup who has experience not just in the NFL, but in Daboll's system. DeVito is third on the list, and more likely than not, he'll be on the practice squad and used as a third quarterback on gameday, with the NFL now allowing a third QB to be active without it taking up a roster spot.

Could DeVito push Taylor during camp and win the backup job? Sure, but it doesn't seem likely that he hops over Taylor.

2023 Outlook

For the first time in years, the Giants enter a season with no serious doubts about the starting quarterback position. Jones, despite having his ups and downs early, has elevated his play in the last two season, firmly establishing himself as the team's franchise QB.

Remember those fumbling issues he had his first two pro seasons? After fumbling the ball 29 times in his first two seasons, Jones has just 13 fumbles in his last two years under center. He had his best year yet in his first year in a new offense, and it's probably fair to expect that Jones will be even better in Year Two of Daboll's offense.

There are no more questions: This is Jones' team.