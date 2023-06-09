Giants 2023 Position Breakdown: Who starts alongside Xavier McKinney?

Xavier McKinney / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants head into the 2023 season looking to build momentum off of last year's playoff run. Pieces have been added via free agency and the draft, but are the Giants ready to take that next step toward becoming a Super Bowl contender?

Let's take a look at how the Giants are shaping up at each position, focusing this time on the safeties...

S Projected Depth Chart

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Bobby McCain

Reserves: Gervarrius Owens, Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Trenton Thompson, Alex Cook

Key Additions/Loses: Julian Love left in free agency to sign with Seattle Seahawks, McCain signed as free agent, Owens drafted in seventh round.

Overview

McKinney was an absolute monster in 2021, his second pro season. The Alabama product and former second-round pick had five interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 93 total tackles in a Pro Bowl-caliber season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He came into 2022 with a chance to really break out, but a hand injury suffered away from the football field during the Giants' bye week really derailed his season. He ended up playing in nine games, but wasn't quite the same impact player.

If McKinney stays healthy, he should be poised to return to form in 2023, but the huge question mark is who will start alongside him? Love, who did a little bit of everything in the Giants defense, has moved on to Seattle, leaving a gaping hole at the starting strong safety spot.

The Giants have plenty of options to start across from McKinney, but someone, whether it's a veteran or a rookie, will need to step up and take the reins.

Key Concern: Who steps in for Love?

Knowing the way defensive coordinator Wink Martindale operates, the Giants are likely to cycle through their defensive backs throughout the season, deploying myriad looks to try to keep opposing offenses confused.

Advertisement

But at the end of the day, someone has to step up and be the "starting" safety alongside McKinney. Veteran McCain, signed late in the offseason, may have the best shot. The 29-year-old has played in 121 NFL games with 87 starts, and while he has experience playing all over the secondary, including as the slot corner, McCain could be the Giants' answer at safety, at least when they're in their base defense look.

But whether it's McCain, or Pinnock, or even the rookie Owens (we'll have more on that below), it will be tough to replicate the 124 total tackles that Love brought to the table last season.

X-Factor: Gervarrius Owens

The Giants drafted Owens, who finished his collegiate career at the University of Houston, with the 254th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Advertisement

Owens, at 6-foot, 195 pounds, was projected to go somewhere around the fourth or fifth round but fell to the Giants in the seventh. He has all the physical tools to be a heavy-hitting, physical safety at the pro level, but he missed more tackles than he should have during his college days, and his angles of attack sometimes came into question.

He also played corner during his college days, and those cover skills could help give him and edge over other safeties on the roster, and if he can be more consistent, he could end up being a draft steal for Joe Schoen.

Biggest Camp Battle: McCain vs. Pinnock vs. Owens vs. Belton

Though Love was a staple in the secondary for the Giants, Martindale was forced to mix and match with his DBs, mainly because of McKinney's injury. Pinnock and Belton, both under the age of 24, each started five games. Meanwhile, McCain started 16 games for the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

Something has to give here. Even if the safety spot is more of a rotation than anything else, someone will have to step up and grab the starting role.

2023 Outlook

No matter what, the Giants know that they have a rising star at safety in McKinney. With six career interceptions, one touchdown, and one forced fumble already under his belt, a healthy 2023 season should bring him into the discussion of the top safeties in football.

How Martindale chooses to use the other safety spot is the wild card. Does he want to have a heavy hitter like Belton or Owens there, or would he prefer the coverage skills of a player like McCain or Pinnock?

We'll have all of training camp to find out.