Giants 2023 Position Breakdown: How much will new fair catch rule hurt Big Blue?

Graham Gano / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants head into the 2023 season looking to build momentum off of last year's playoff run. Pieces have been added via free agency and the draft, but are the Giants ready to take that next step towards becoming a Super Bowl contender?

Let's take a look at how they are shaping up at each position, finishing up with a look at special teams...

ST Projected Depth Chart

Kicker: Graham Gano

Punter Jamie Gillan

Long Snapper: Casey Kreiter, Cameron Lyons (R)

Kick returner: Gary Brightwell

Punt returner: TBD

Overview

Yep, it's time to talk special teams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, offense and defense make most of the headlines, but special teams often make the difference in winning or losing a game, be it a last-second field goal or a perfectly executed coffin corner punt that pins an offense in the shadow of their own goal post to start a last-minute drive.

From a kicking perspective, the Giants can rest easy knowing they have an accurate and reliable kicker like Gano. Last season, Gano made 29 of his 32 attempts. He even hit a 57-yarder, his longest kick since he hit a 63-yarder as a member of the Panthers in 2018, beating... you guessed it... the Giants.

Gano hasn't missed more than four field goals in any of his three seasons with the Giants (89-for-97), and he's also been basically automatic on extra-point attempts as well (70-of-74).

The Giants' kicking game is in good hands -- or feet -- but the return game, well, that's more of a question mark.

Advertisement

Key Concern: How does new fair catch rule change things?

Despite NFL special teams coordinators being adamantly against it, the NFL is implementing a new kickoff fair catch rule on a trial basis for the 2023 season. Any kick return can now call for a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line, and the play will be blown dead with the offense starting at their own 25.



This rule will change the way teams across the league handle kickoffs, but the Giants in particular could be hurt by this rule. A real weapon for Big Blue has been Gano's ability to pop-up some shorter kickoffs, forcing a return and giving their coverage team more time to get down and make a play. Now, returners can just call fair catch and negate all of that.

Gano is a very accurate kicker, but he doesn't have the strongest leg, so booming every kick out of the back of the end zone probably isn't going to be an option either.

Advertisement

The fair catch rule will be a huge factor across the league, but it will be interesting the see how the Giants deal with it in 2023.

X-Factor: Gillan

The 2022 season was a rough one for the Scottish Hammer. He ranked near the bottom of the league with a 40.2 net average, and he was around the middle of the pack with 35.1 percent of his punts pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line.

The Giants haven’t brought in another punter to compete with Gillan, so it appears the job is his to lose. If he can step up and have a bounce-back season, it would go a long way for Big Blue.

Biggest Camp Battle: The punt return game

Last season, running back Gary Brightwell handled kick return duties for Big Blue, and it's likely he gets the first shot at earning the kick returner spot this season as well.

Advertisement

But the punt returner job is wide open, with last year's primary returner Richie James now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants have options. Adoree' Jackson has experience in that spot, but his injury last season and the fact that the Giants need him on defense might rule him out. Jalin Hyatt didn't return kicks at Tennessee, but his speed makes him a tempting option. Kalil Pimpleton, a 24-year-old who spent last season on the practice squad, could be a wild card.

2023 Outlook

The Giants can feel confident that if they get into the red zone this season, barring turnovers, they should end up with at least three points more times than not.

Advertisement

The kickoff fair catch rule could end up hurting the Giants, but the real question is who the Giants will turn to when it comes to returning punts.

All in all, the Giants have a good special teams group with plenty of promise heading into the new season.