Giants 2023 Position Breakdown: How long will Saquon Barkley's contract drama linger?

The Giants head into the 2023 season looking to build momentum off of last year's playoff run. Pieces have been added via free agency and the draft, but are the Giants ready to take that next step towards becoming a Super Bowl contender?

Let's take a look at how the Giants are shaping up at each position, focusing this time on running back...

RB Projected Depth Chart

Starter: Saquon Barkley

Reserves: Matt Breida, Eric Gray, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin



Overview

There's no denying that Daniel Jones had a good season in 2022. He put up career numbers and rightfully earned a new contract. But make no mistake, Brian Daboll's offense is built around the running game.

In 2022, Daboll's first season at the helm, the Giants ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (148.2) and rushing touchdowns (21), while finishing eighth in rushing attempts per game (30.6).

Saquon Barkley was the engine that drove the Giants, rushing for a career-best 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns as he finished as a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year.

Barkley looked rejuvenated in 2022, looking like the electric back the Giants drafted second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. With Barkley back for his second year in the system, the sky seems like the limit for what the Giants can do on offense.

But what if Barkley isn't back?

Key Concern: What if Saquon's situation gets ugly?

The Giants had two star players playing in contract years in 2022. Jones played well and eventually came to terms on a new long-term deal, but things with Barkley have been a bit trickier.

John Mara said at the annual Owners meeting that he wants Barkley to spend the rest of his career in a Giants uniform, but things seem a little iffy on that front at the moment. The Giants offered Barkley a contract worth around $12 million annually during the 2022 bye week, per SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, and then they upped that offer slightly right after the season.

But when Barkley turned down that latest offer, the Giants placed the franchise tag on the running back and pulled any outstanding offers off the table. Barkley and the Giants will likely reengage those talks in the near future, if they haven't already, but the situation has become murky.

In all likelihood, the Giants and Barkley reach an agreement during Training Camp, and all of this drama is water under the bridge. But what if Barkley holds out and things get ugly between the two sides. Could he sit out regular season games?

Those are some pretty big ifs, and the Giants at least have to have a backup plan in place should things with Barkley turn south.



X-Factor: Eric Gray

Running back seemed to be a potential Day Two pick for the Giants in this year's draft, but they ended up getting Gray, who was projected to be a third or fourth-rounder, in the fifth.

At 5-foot-9, 207 pounds, Gray was a very good all-around back at Tennessee before transferring to playing his final season at Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Gray exploded for 1,366 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 229 yards as a receiver.

The rookie has the potential to make an immediate impact with Big Blue, and while he's not a huge home run hitter in the open field, he has the burst to make plays happen and pick up key yardage when called upon.

Gray could be a very intriguing part of the running back rotation.

Biggest Camp Battle: Matt Breida vs. Eric Gray

When Breida was at his peak with the 49ers, he was an explosive back who averaged 5.3 yards per carry and nearly 10 yards per catch in 2018. But he doesn't seem to be that explosive-type of player anymore.

Instead, the Giants used him sparingly to either give Barkley a rest or use him in a wildcat role.

It will be interesting to see if Gray can take those backup snaps away from Breida. Experience is one thing, but if Gray proves himself as the more explosive player, he should get the majority of non-Saquon snaps.

2023 Outlook

The Giants running back picture is just slightly out of focus at the moment. But if Barkley and the front office can come to terms on a new deal and avoid any kind of prolonged absence, the Giants should once again be a team built on the run, pounding the rock to open up the play-action game for Jones and company.

There are some question marks with Barkley and the group behind him, but if No. 26 is on the field and can stay healthy, the Giants are in a pretty good spot at running back.