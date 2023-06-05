Giants 2023 Position Breakdown: Bobby Okereke leads the way at linebacker

Bobby Okereke / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants head into the 2023 season looking to build momentum off of last year's playoff run. Pieces have been added via free agency and the draft, but are the Giants ready to take that next step toward becoming a Super Bowl contender?

Let's take a look at how the Giants are shaping up at each position, focusing this time on the linebackers...

[NOTE: While edge rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are listed as outside linebackers, we'll include them in the defensive line breakdown, focusing more on the coverage linebackers in this article]

LB Projected Depth Chart

Starting inside linebackers: Bobby Okereke, Jarrad Davis

Reserves: Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, Troy Brown (R), Dyontae Johnson (R)

Key Additions/Loses: Signed Okereke to four-year, $40 million contract, Jaylon Smith and Tae Crowder currently unrestricted free agents

Overview

The Giants surprised a lot of people last September when they released linebacker Blake Martinez, formerly a prized free agent acquisition who had 151 combined tackles in 2020. But with Martinez coming off a torn ACL, the Giants elected to release him, taking the cheaper route to linebackers that many teams in the NFL have turned to in recent years.

Big Blue benefited from solid contributions from players like Jaylon Smith and Tae Crowder, but it became clear that the Giants had to add some oomph to their linebacking corps.

In comes Okereke, a 26-year-old who is coming off a solid four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He's never been a Pro Bowler, but Okereke appears to be a perfect fit for the middle of Wink Martindale's defense.

Can Okereke step in and immediately take on the leadership role of being the defensive play-caller? We'll find out.

Key Concern: Okereke, then what?

Okereke is the unquestioned man in the middle, and while Martindale loves to use a dime look where there is only one linebacker on the field, Big Blue will need to have a consistent LB2 behind the newly acquired Okereke.

Jarrad Davis may have the best shot at locking down that role. Acquired very late in the 2022 season, Davis started the regular season finale and both playoff games for the Giants. He's bounced around the league a bit lately, but he's only 28 and is a former first-round pick of Detroit in 2017.

Then there's Micah McFadden, a fifth-round pick last year who ended up making seven starts while appearing in every game. But after that, there are some real question marks as far as depth is concerned, especially with last year's sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, who tore his ACL in the preseason and was placed on IR.

X-Factor: Davis

Coming out of the University of Florida, Davis had all the upside in the world. But injuries have followed him almost everywhere that he's gone, and he's never been that consistent, athletic presence that people thought he would be coming into the league.

Still, he showed the Giants enough in very limited action to be brought back on a new deal, and he still has a chance, if healthy, to prove he belongs on the field.

New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest Camp Battle: Davis vs McFadden

A fifth-round pick out of Indiana, McFadden ended up playing much more than what was likely anticipated as a rookie. He recorded 59 total tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble, very much looking the part as an NFL linebacker.

If McFadden has a good camp, there's a good shot he beats out Davis for that second linebacker spot, but Davis will also have something to say about that if he can come out and have a strong summer.

2023 Outlook

Linebacker may not exactly be the prized position that it once was in the NFL, but the Giants knew they needed an upgrade this offseason. Okereke, on paper, is the perfect missing piece for Big Blue, and if he can stay healthy, fans will hear his name and see him around the ball often in 2023.

Depth behind Okereke is a concern, but it will be up to players like Davis, McFadden and Beavers to step up and prove they deserve some playing time.

No matter what, though, Okereke instantly makes the Giants' linebacking corps more formidable than it was a season ago.