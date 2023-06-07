Giants 2023 Position Breakdown: Can Big Blue corners shut down NFC East's top receivers?

Adoree' Jackson / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants head into the 2023 season looking to build momentum off of last year's playoff run. Pieces have been added via free agency and the draft, but are the Giants ready to take that next step towards becoming a Super Bowl contender?

Let's take a look at how the Giants are shaping up at each position, focusing this time on the cornerbacks...

CB Projected Depth Chart

Starters: Adoree' Jackson, Deonte Banks (R), Darnay Holmes

Reserves: Cor'Dale Flott, Aaron Robinson, NIck McCloud, Tre Hawkins (R), Amani Oruwariye, Gemon Green (R), Zyon Gilbert, Rodarius Williams, Leonard Johnson (R)

Key Additions/Loses: Drafted Banks in first round, Fabian Moreau currently a free agent

Overview

Unfortunately for the Giants, injuries were a huge piece of the cornerback story in 2022. Adoree' Jackson started 10 games, while role players like Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud ended up with a lot of playing time. Aaron Robinson, a player the Giants had high hopes for when they selected him in the third round of the 2021 draft, played just two games due a knee injury that landed him on IR.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So knowing that a steady presence was needed opposite of Jackson, the Giants used their first-round pick on Maryland corner Deonte Banks, who figures to immediately be in line to step in and start.

The NFC East features some of the best receivers in the NFL, from CeeDee Lamb to AJ Brown, to DeVonta Smith to Terry McLaurin, and Big Blue knows that their path to the playoffs will be paved partially by their ability to shut down the passing offenses around the division.

The Giants have an interesting roster of young, talented corners, but they're mainly unproven. Just how good can this group be?

Key Concern: Can Banks hold down the starting spot?

From an athletic standpoint, Banks has all the tools to be an outstanding defensive back in the NFL. The Maryland product ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and posted a 42-inch vertical jump. At 6-foot, 197 pounds, Banks should have an inside track to start, but it's always a lot to ask any rookie to step right in and take on a starting role.

Advertisement

One legitimate question is just how much of a ballhawk Banks can be. In four seasons with the Terps, though he missed some time due to injury and a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, Banks only had two interceptions.

As a rookie, Banks will likely be targeted often by opposing QBs, so he'll need to be ready to be thrown into the fire.

X-Factor: Cor'Dale Flott

With Jackson and Banks hopefully locking things down on the outside, the nickel position comes into focus for big blue.

Flott, last year's third-round pick, made six starts for the Giants last season, appearing in 11 games in total. The LSU product has the versatility to play inside or outside, but if he can step up and truly lock down the nickel spot, which is basically now a starting spot in today's pass-happy NFL, that would go a long way for the New York defense.

Advertisement

Biggest Camp Battle: Flott vs. Darnay Holmes vs. Aaron Robinson

Since he was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of 2020, Holmes has been a key contributor to Big Blue's defense. Appearing in 38 games over three seasons, Holmes has made 11 starts in three seasons, but he started just two games last year.

Wink Martindale loves to rotate different players and use different looks on the back end of the defense, and having a versatile player like Julian Love in the past made it easier to mix and match at the nickel spot, but Holmes is best suited as a slot corner, and if he has a strong camp, the starting nickel spot could become an open competition.



Because of injury, Robinson has become almost a forgotten man in Martindale's defense. A knee injury wiped away basically all of his 2022 season, but let's not forget that the Giants traded up to draft Robinson in the third round of the 2021 draft, so they clearly like what he brings to the table.

Advertisement

Robinson mainly played in the slot for UCF during his college days, and while he has the versatility to play on the outside, he could seriously push for the starting nickel job.

2023 Outlook

The Giants have a lot of interesting pieces in their cornerback group, and more than enough athleticism to have a ball-hawking group in 2023.

Jackson should be a steady presence if he can stay healthy, and the hope is that Banks can bring consistency to the other side of the field. The starting nickel spot could be up for grabs, but playing in a very competitive NFC East, the Giants have an intriguing group of corners heading into the new campaign.