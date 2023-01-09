Giants’ 2023 opponents officially set

The 2022 regular season has officially come to a close for the New York Giants and now they’re headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In the first year under head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants finished with a record of 9-7-1 and showed marked improvement in nearly every area. And now we know who his Giants will face in 2023.

Here’s a quick look at which teams the Giants will play — both home and away — next season.

Dallas Cowboys (x2)

Philadelphia Eagles (x2)

Washington Commanders (x2)

at Arizona Cardinals

at San Francisco 49ers

at Buffalo Bills

at Miami Dolphins

at Las Vegas Raiders

at New Orleans Saints

vs. Los Angeles Rams

vs. Seattle Seahawks

vs. New England Patriots

vs. New York Jets

vs. Green Bay Packers

