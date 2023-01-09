Giants’ 2023 opponents officially set
The 2022 regular season has officially come to a close for the New York Giants and now they’re headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
In the first year under head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants finished with a record of 9-7-1 and showed marked improvement in nearly every area. And now we know who his Giants will face in 2023.
Here’s a quick look at which teams the Giants will play — both home and away — next season.
Dallas Cowboys (x2)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles (x2)
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders (x2)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
at Arizona Cardinals
Al Bello/Getty Images
at San Francisco 49ers
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
at Buffalo Bills
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
at Miami Dolphins
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
at Las Vegas Raiders
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
at New Orleans Saints
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
vs. New England Patriots
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
vs. New York Jets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
vs. Green Bay Packers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports