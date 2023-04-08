Giants 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts see Big Blue upgrading CB or OL in first round

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts following a play during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants took a huge step in Year 1 under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, winning a playoff game and proving that they are an ascending team.

With quarterback Daniel Jones signed to a long-time deal and Saquon Barkley back on the franchise tag, the Giants still have work to do when it comes to building the roster.

Here's what the experts have the Giants doing in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft...

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports EDGE



CB Deonte Banks (Maryland)

The Giants reduced their need at receiver by acquiring Darren Waller, who can function as a de facto WR1. I still see them considering a wideout with this pick, but I think they ultimately push that need to Day Two. Corner is next on their list and Banks is a strong value late in the first round.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

IOL John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

The Giants are a wild card here. Maybe they'd be more likely to take a receiver or corner, but I'm not sure it's worth reaching for one with the top options off the board. Instead, I have them addressing an obvious need at center, but I'm not overly confident this is the direction the Giants go.



Adam Rank, NFL.com

WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)

You guys -- you did it last year! I'm still mad I didn't pick you to beat the Vikings in the playoffs; it was so obvious. Anyway, you need more help for Daniel Jones. You traded for tight end Darren Waller. Huge fan of that move. But you can't go into the season with your current WR room. I wouldn't be mad if you explored moving up in the draft for a different receiver. Hyatt is good. He's fast. I'm a little worried about his route tree, but the dude hits home runs.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports



IOL Steve Avila (TCU)

A consensus All-American for the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs, the Giants look to shore up the offensive line tasked with keeping new, big-money quarterback Daniel Jones upright (four years, $160 million) as well as making Saquon Barkley's franchise tag worth the spend. Avila didn't allow a single sack all of last season, and he has the versatility to play guard, center, or even right tackle if necessary.

Story continues

Michael Renner, PFF



CB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State)

You can’t have enough talent in the secondary when you blitz as much as defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wants to. And when you blitz that much, you want ball hawks on the back end. Who better to add to the mix than the FBS leader in pick-sixes?

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com

LB Jack Campbell (Iowa)

The Giants would love a receiver, but the top four wideouts in this class are off the board. They could target a linebacker, given how thin they are at the position.

Jack Campbell has the size and athleticism to be a three-down player in the NFL.

Pick change: previously Jordan Addison, WR

