Giants 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Big Blue goes OL in latest predictions

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz Jr. (OL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft is just days away and a consensus has really taken shape.

The Giants have added some pieces via trades and the free agent market this offseason. But after locking down Daniel Jones, the focus for this draft for GM Joe Schoen seems to be on building out weapons for the quarterback.

After making the playoffs, Big Blue has the 25th overall pick this season. Here’s who the experts have them taking with that selection…

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Giants GM Joe Schoen started the mandatory process of giving Daniel Jones more and better weapons with the additions of Darren Waller and Parris Campbell this offseason, but as receiver-depleted as Big Blue was before, there’s room for more in the receiver room.

Johnston is a big, fast, yards-after-catch monster with some hands issues (eight drops in 2022, mostly of the focus variety), but for Jones, who needs that first-read open thing on lock, Johnston would be a highly valuable asset in the quick game, barreling over defenders on his way to the end zone

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

C Steve Avila, TCU

Avila was a leader during the Horned Frogs' excellent season. The Giants have addressed the corners with two offensive tackles taken in the first round and now add to the interior.

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota

The most important thing in this league is protecting the quarterback. Schmitz is a dominant interior blocker who'll help keep Daniel Jones upright and pave the way for Saquon Barkley in the run game.



Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers. / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Guarisco, Action Network

C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota

The Giants re-signed Darius Slayton and added Parris Campbell to the receiver room devoid of playmakers. The team also added receiving TE Darren Waller. New York could still be in the market to add receivers. Quentin Johnston and Zay Flowers lined up outside far more often than Jordan Addison and Jalin Hyatt, per Anthony Amico, so they should be prioritized.

Center and left guard can be improved. Particularly, the Giants have no true centers on the roster, and Daniel Jones was seen taking snaps from LG Ben Bredeson. Consequently, it’s no surprise that Tony Pauline reported that the Giants’ interest in center Michael-Schmitz is legitimate.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

WR Zay Flowers, FSU

This really isn't a WR dump -- I think we'll see a big run of them late in the first round and the "first WR taken" odds will surprise some people.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News



LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

The Giants could use a tough, active playmaker who covers a lot of ground vs. run and pass and also line up in different spots on the second level. Simpson would work nicely with 2022 first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux and free-agent pickup Bobby Okereke.