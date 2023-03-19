Giants 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Following free agency moves, experts see Giants going defense in first round

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) reacts following a play during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season was a huge turnaround campaign for the Giants. And now, one year after making two top-10 picks, Big Blue finds itself on the back end of the first round entering the 2023 NFL Draft.



With that in mind, here’s who some of the experts have the Giants selecting in their latest mock drafts with pick No. 25.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports



CB Deonte Banks (Maryland)

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale adds a lengthy man coverage cornerback to his defense. Deonte Banks is a bit rough around the edges, but I could understand a team getting excited by the potential.

Ed Valentine, SB Nation

CB Deonte Banks (Maryland)

Banks is one of my favorite possibilities at No. 25 in this draft, and it’s not just because I am a Maryland grad. It’s because he has first-round talent, the Giants need help at cornerback, and Banks appears to possess all of the athletic traits that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale loves.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

TE Dalton Kincaid (Utah)

This could be a fairly easy call, as Kincaid's sticky hands and high-volume capability allow the Giants to mix up their "11" and "12" personnel groupings more frequently.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF



WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)



Though the Giants would probably like to get a bigger-bodied wide receiver, what they really need is just more playmaking ability from the position. Flowers, while small in size, brings that electric playstyle as an outside receiver and slot player.



Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers. / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

G O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida)

Although there’s a lot of depth at guard on the New York Giants roster, the departure of starter Nick Gates should at least see them entertain the idea of bringing in a top-tier talent at the position. O’Cyrus Torrence is comfortably the top guard prospect in this class, with roadblock size that acts as a powerful plow in the run game. His pass protection technique is also impressive.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

EDGE Keion White (Georgia Tech)

The Giants look to emulate the Eagles in stacking strength on strength, adding another dynamic pass rusher with this pick. Alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, White adds a power element to the team’s edge rush group. He’s long, strong, and physical, plus he can line up inside and rush against guards in certain situations.