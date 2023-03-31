Giants 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts see DB, WR as Big Blue's first-round options

Sep 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) returns an interception during the first half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 70-14. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports / © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants took a huge step in Year 1 under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, winning a playoff game and proving that they are an ascending team.

With quarterback Daniel Jones signed to a long-time deal and Saquon Barkley back on the franchise tag, the Giants still have work to do when it comes to building the roster.

Here's what the experts have the Giants doing in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft...

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) -- trade with Houston Texans for No. 12 pick

In a deal to move up 13 spots, the Giants know there’s a run on top corners coming very soon, and they swap first-rounders with Houston (plus some later picks) to grab Gonzalez before Bill Belichick or Mike Tomlin. The 6 feet 1, 197-pounder, who began his career at Colorado, has ideal size and length. Gonzalez is a Freak athlete who ran a 4.38 at the combine, broad jumped 11-1 and vertical jumped 41 1/2 inches. He might not be quite as instinctive as (Devon) Witherspoon but he’s much bigger, and in a division with A.J. Brown on the top team, that matters.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)

Corner or WR? WR or corner? That’s what these past few picks have been all about. I'm sticking with Flowers as the Giants' pick, with the receiver just edging out the remaining corners.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) returns a punt for a touchdown against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports / © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

SAF Brian Branch (Alabama)

The Giants may have to trade up the board a bit to secure one of the top cornerbacks in this class. They already missed the initial run at the position. Instead, they take an intelligent, versatile safety capable of getting that defense lined up.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN



WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee)

Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with just 724 yards last season. Despite re-signing Slayton and Sterling Shepard and adding a few pass-catchers in free agency, it's safe to say the Giants need a standout wide receiver. I love how Hyatt flourished in Tennessee's offense when Josh Heupel stepped in. He is slightly undersized at 6 feet and 176 pounds, but he has a lot of speed and posted 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Hyatt could be the Giants' WR1 as soon as the draft card is turned in.



Story continues

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)

The Giants re-upped the contracts of Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton while inking Parris Campbell in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they’re done upgrading the receiver group. Johnston gives the team some size and YAC ability on the outside and should make Daniel Jones’s life a little bit easier.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com

WR Jordan Addison (USC)

The Giants don't have much at receiver, especially after trading Kadarius Toney. Daniel Jones needs more help. Jordan Addison has game-breaking speed, and he had an incredible 2021 campaign with 17 touchdowns. He's a major reason why Kenny Pickett was drafted in the first round.