Giants 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Wide receiver remains a popular pick among experts

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We’re a little over a week away from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants added some big-time pieces via the trade market and free agency so far this offseason. But the draft class is going to go a long way towards Joe Schoen building the core of this roster.

After making the playoffs, New York has the 25th overall pick this season. Here’s who the experts have them taking with that selection…

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

The Giants would love to land an interior offensive linemen or a cornerback here but they would have to reach for one at this spot on the board. Instead, they target another need: wide receiver. Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities were all over his tape at TCU.

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Upgrading the New York Giants pass-catching room immediately, Quentin Johnston is the easy selection here. Johnston is a perfect intermediate-range target for the Giants and QB Daniel Jones to utilize as they continue to make headway as a feared offense in the NFL.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

The Giants re-upped the contracts of Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton while inking Parris Campbell in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they’re done upgrading the receiver group. Johnston gives the team some size and YAC ability on the outside and should make Daniel Jones’s life a little bit easier.

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl / Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports

Rhett Wilson, NFL Network

WR Jordan Addison, USC

The run on receivers continues with team need and positional value aligning here at No. 25. Addison, the smoothest route runner in this class, would give Daniel Jones someone he could trust to get open consistently on the perimeter.

Matt Miller, ESPN

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt exploded onto the scene in Tennessee's vertical tempo offense, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, all while averaging a clean 18.9 yards per catch. He is a certified deep threat, with one area scout telling me at the Senior Bowl that he'll likely run in the low 4.3-second range in the 40-yard dash.

Story continues

Jordan Reid, ESPN

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Tight end Darren Waller was a high-profile trade target, but Flowers would be an explosive addition as well. Although he's not very big -- 5-9, 182 pounds -- he's capable of making plays from the slot and on the outside. He has the strength profile, run-after-reception ability and catch radius to be a creative player in coach Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka's offense.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

I've slotted in wide receivers to the Giants in my previous mock drafts, so let's switch gears and go with another position they could target. They could use a player to challenge Aaron Robinson and Cor'Dale Flott on the other side of Adoree' Jackson. Turner is a hot name in the league right now, largely because scouts and execs went back to the tape after his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

That was the fourth-fastest time at the combine since 2003. He's in the first-round discussion now. At 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, Turner isn't very big, but he has some versatility -- he played outside and in the slot for the Wolverines. New York ranked 25th in the NFL with 19 takeaways last season.