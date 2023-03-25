Giants 2023 NFL Draft buzz: Potential first-round pick Zay Flowers has dinner with Big Blue

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers. / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest Giants buzz heading into the 2023 NFL Draft...

March 23, 3:40 p.m.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is scheduled to have back-to-back dinners with the New Orleans Saints and Giants on Thursday night ahead of his pro day on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Flowers, a speedy wide receiver with exceptional release skills at the line of scrimmage, is considered by many to be a first-round pick, and has been linked to the Giants in plenty of mock drafts.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 177 pounds at BC, Flowers has added 13 pounds of muscle, per Pelissero, and is coming off an outstanding 1,077-yard, 12-touchdown season with the Eagles.

March 23, 12:11 a.m.

The Giants brass didn’t just take in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State pro day on Wednesday, but they also had dinner with him the night before.

“Great dinner, great conversation, great people and great coaches,” Smith-Njigba told reporters. “I feel they are on the come-up. You saw it last year with them making the playoffs and doing their thing. I definitely loved meeting with them, had a great conversation. A great time.”

Smith-Njigba, coming off a 1,606-yard season with nine touchdowns, could potentially be the first receiver to come off the board in this year’s draft.