Giants 2023 Make or Break: Can Sterling Shepard put his injury issues behind him?

NFL training camp starts towards the end of July, which means players around the league are getting their last bits of offseason work in before the real work of trying to make the roster begins.

For certain players, this season is what some may call “Make or Break,” meaning they need to put together a productive year or they could be looking for employment elsewhere at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

We’ll highlight those players for the Giants, continuing today with wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

2022 Stats

- Three games (two starts)

- 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown

Why Make or Break?

Shepard is entering his eighth season with the Giants, but injury problems have kept him on the sidelines in recent years, limiting his production.

He was always productive when healthy but would love to re-establish himself as a key contributor for a Giants team that is back in the postseason mix. Shepard has played just one postseason game in his career and that was back in his rookie season.

During his first five seasons, Shepard averaged over 60 receptions per season despite missing a total of 15 games. However, his injuries in the past two seasons were more serious, as he suffered a torn Achilles and an ACL tear.

The 30-year-old needs to prove he has something in the tank and opted to sign a low-level deal with the Giants to get this opportunity.

What will break it?

It’s obviously crucial for Shepard to not only remain healthy but also to show that he has fully recovered from the two serious injuries in 2021 and 2022. The one silver lining in terms of his knee injury last year was that it happened early in the season, so he has had plenty of time to rehab the injury with a view to being healthy in time for the start of the season, if not training camp itself.

A midseason activation from the PUP list could be a more likely outcome, though, especially since his surgery was delayed until late October.

Even if he gets on the field, Shepard has plenty of competition for the slot receiver roles, so if someone else steps up, they could earn the role instead, especially if it’s a younger player. Jamison Crowder, Wan’Dale Robinson and Parris Campbell are all candidates to be the main slot option.

The addition of tight end Darren Waller could also affect Shepard’s playing time and production. He’s someone who often lines up in the slot and produces from there, so his inclusion on the roster could further eat into the reps available for traditional slot receivers.

What will make it?

One of the factors giving Shepard a fighting chance at winning the slot receiver role is again connected to injuries. Campbell, Crowder and Robinson have all been injury prone in recent seasons.

Robinson, who was drafted in the second round last season, presumably as an option to take over from Shepard, is also coming off a torn ACL while the veteran Crowder was limited to just four appearances last season with an ankle injury. Campbell has also had injury issues throughout his career. It’s obvious why the Giants have brought in so many options with the hope that someone can stay healthy.

If that someone is Shepard, he’ll have the inside track at retaining the role.

As noted, when Shepard has played, he’s always produced, averaging at least four receptions per game in all seven of his pro seasons and over 50 yards per game in every year since his rookie campaign.

With Daniel Jones providing the Giants with more consistent quarterback play than they’ve had since early on in Shepard’s career, he could potentially bounce back as a comeback player of the year candidate if he proves he’s still capable of performing at a high level.