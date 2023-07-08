Giants 2023 Make or Break: Can Jason Pinnock win a starting role?

Jason Pinnock / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

NFL training camp starts towards the end of July, which means players around the league are getting their last bits of offseason work in before the real work of trying to make the roster begins.

For certain players, this season is what some may call “Make or Break,” meaning they need to put together a productive year or they could be looking for employment elsewhere at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

We’ll highlight those players for the Giants, continuing today with safety Jason Pinnock.

2022 Stats

- 14 games (five starts)

- 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble

- 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery

Why Make or Break?

For the second year in a row, Pinnock started out the 2022 season in a reserve role, mostly contributing on special teams, but ended up getting a chance to start and fared well. In fact, entering Week 10 of the season, he had only played one defensive snap. However, he broke out that week with 1.5 sacks and played a major role down the stretch. He ended up starting five of the last nine games and averaging over 50 snaps per game in the second half of the year.

As we enter 2023, starter Julian Love is gone, leaving Pinnock as one of a few Giants players who will be hopeful of earning the right to line up alongside Xavier McKinney at safety. Bobby McCain, Dane Belton and Gervarrius Owens represent his main competition.

Many expected Pinnock to compete for the Jets’ starting safety role entering the 2022 season after he played well down the stretch having made the move from cornerback. However, he was surprisingly released in the final cuts and ended up with the Giants. Will this be the year he finally proves he can be a full-time contributor?

What will break it?

Pinnock’s main competition for the role is probably McCain, who has been a full-time starter for much of his career, including throughout the past three seasons. The 29-year-old McCain had an up-and-down season last year on a solid Washington Commanders defense but really struggled against the run. However, the Giants may feel more comfortable with a player that has a ton of experience at the position as opposed to someone like Pinnock who is quite new to the safety role.

One key factor in the decision might also depend on how the Giants seek to deploy McKinney in an effort to maximize his effectiveness. McKinney played more in the box last year than he had in 2021 and was less effective, so the team may prefer to pair him with McCain who can match up in the slot or play in the box while McKinney ranges deep as opposed to Pinnock who is more comfortable in center field despite his cornerback experience.

In order for Pinnock to make enough of an impression to convince the Giants that he’s the better choice to be the starter, the main weakness he needs to work on is his defensive positioning. There were times when he was a step late getting over in downfield coverage, both with the Jets and Giants, and this perhaps wasn’t exploited as readily as it could have been.

What will make it?

Pinnock’s range and the coverage skills he learned from playing on the outside at Pitt make him a good option as a coverage safety and it’s possible he could see action as a third safety even if he doesn’t win a starting role outright at the start of the year.

Where he can set himself apart, though, is in the running game. He’s been surprisingly solid against the run in his first two seasons, while McCain had the second-worst run defense grade in the league for safeties in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus. Belton was, in fact, the only safety with a worse grade.

With his ability to contribute on special teams and his versatility, Pinnock’s place on the roster would appear relatively secure. If he can stay healthy, play with consistency and make a few impact plays here and there, Pinnock could end up not just being a starter, but a very solid one.