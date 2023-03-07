Giants’ 2023 adjusted salary cap more than $229.6 million

The NFL set the salary cap at $224.8 million in 2023 but every team will actually have a customized salary cap each season, based on a number of factors.

After calculating multiple factors, including unused cap space from 2022, roster bonuses, and incentives, the NFL announced those adjusted year-end cap numbers on Monday.

For the Giants, their adjusted salary cap number will be $229.68 million, giving them an extra $4.88 million in space.

The NFL has finalized its year-end club adjustments, which factor in incentives, roster bonuses, carryover cap space, etc. That figure was then added to or subtracted from $224.8M to determine each team’s adjusted cap number for 2023. A look at each team’s adjusted cap number: pic.twitter.com/sxbs04nXE6 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2023

At that number, the Giants rank 14th overall in the NFL in adjusted cap space.

The highest number belongs to the Cleveland Browns, who have an adjusted cap of $251.77 million.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have the smallest adjusted cap number at $220.45 million.

